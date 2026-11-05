CeeDee Lamb Went Nuclear On The Cowboys' Offense And Their Playoff Hopes Are Crashing

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CeeDee Lamb didn’t mince words this week, telling reporters straight up that “s–t is frustrating” when talking about the Dallas Cowboys’ current offensive struggles. This isn’t just a star player blowing off steam; it’s a candid look at a team with a losing record that’s clearly spiraling, and it directly ties into why their playoff dreams are currently on life support.

Lamb Unleashes on the Offensive Collapse

The frustration from Lamb is palpable, and it’s coming from a place of seeing the unit underperform. “We stop ourselves. That s–t is frustrating. It’s annoying. I hate it,” Lamb stated unequivocally. He followed it up with the ultimate consequence: “Then ultimately we end up losing, so there’s that.” That hits different, doesn’t it? This isn’t just about bad plays; it’s about self-inflicted wounds costing them games. Last season, this was a top-five offense, lighting up scoreboards and covering a multitude of sins. This year? They’ve dipped significantly. The Cowboys’ offense currently ranks 13th in yards per game, putting up 342. And while their 27.4 points per game puts them 7th in the league, that scoring punch, on its surface, doesn’t look terrible, but it’s proving to be nowhere near enough to overcome their deeper issues.

Defense Still a Disaster, Offense Can’t Cover It

Here’s the kicker: the Cowboys’ defense was their Achilles’ heel last year, keeping a top-five offense out of the playoffs because it ranked among the bottom of the league. You’d think that would be the primary target for improvement, right? Wrong. Their defense is *still* a mess, currently ranking dead last in yards allowed per game, giving up a staggering 385.4. They’re also giving up 26.6 points per game, ranking 6th. So, while the offense is scoring, that 7th place points per game isn’t nearly enough to make up for a defense that’s letting opponents walk all over them. Dallas is sitting with a losing record, and the path to the playoffs is getting narrower by the game. If they want any shot at seeing the postseason, that offense absolutely has to find its top-five form from last season. Anything less, and Lamb’s frustration is just going to keep building, and their season is as good as done.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.