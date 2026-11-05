Cody White Got Waived, Then IMMEDIATELY Re-Signed: The Raiders Are Playing 4D Chess

Las Vegas Raiders logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Cody White’s Las Vegas Raiders journey just took a U-turn so fast, it’s making our heads spin here in the Emerald City: the wide receiver, who was released on Wednesday, was added back to the roster just a day later on Thursday, according to The Athletic’s Sam Warren. Talk about a whirlwind 24 hours for a guy who just last season was celebrating a Super Bowl ring with our very own Seattle Seahawks!

The “Secret Weapon” Goes Silent

Just a few weeks ago, White was the Raiders’ legit secret weapon. Seriously, the guy was making plays! But Wednesday, it looked like his time was up. The team cut the veteran receiver because they needed to clear room. The clock was ticking for them to activate reserve tight end Carter Runyon from the injured reserve. Runyon, who got hurt in training camp, had to be put on the 53-man roster by Wednesday, or he was done for the season. The Raiders had to make a call, and White was the casualty.

This whole situation is wild, especially considering White’s history. The Raiders signed him to their practice squad back in September, bringing him back with head coach Klint Kubiak. And yeah, you read that right: White and Kubiak, they know a thing or two about winning, because they nabbed a Super Bowl ring together with the Seattle Seahawks last season! What a connection, right? The Raiders bumped White from the practice squad for the first three games of the season, and then signed him to the main 53-man roster when fellow receiver Jack Bech went on the injured reserve. That was the window, and he took it.

From Three TDs to Two Snaps: The Ride So Far

When White got his chance, he absolutely balled out. His first three receptions for the Raiders? Touchdowns! Yeah, you heard me. Three straight TDs. He wasn’t just catching passes, either. The dude was making some big plays on special teams too. By the numbers, he racked up eight catches for 112 yards and three touchdowns on 19 targets. That’s efficiency, baby!

But then, things got a bit sideways. His play time really dwindled, dropping to just two offensive snaps in Week 2. When Jack Bech, the receiver who went on IR, returned in Week 8, it definitely squeezed White’s opportunities. Runyon, the guy they initially brought up, is no slouch either; he’s an undrafted free agent from 2025 who played in 13 games last season, logging 206 snaps on special teams and 45 on offense. He’s their fourth tight end alongside Brock Bowers, Michael Mayer, and Ian Thomas. With six wide receivers already on the 53-man roster, the competition for game-day spots is fierce.

The Raiders’ Instant Reversal

Here’s where it gets truly bonkers. After all that shuffling, after cutting the guy who just played on our Super Bowl-winning Seahawks team, the Raiders pulled a complete 180! According to The Athletic, just one day after letting him go, on Thursday, the Raiders added Cody White back to the roster. And guess who got waived instead? Carter Runyon! The player they just activated and used as the reason to cut White in the first place! My head is spinning, folks. It’s a total head-scratcher, but hey, maybe they saw something they couldn’t live without. This team is clearly not afraid to make moves, even if it means immediately un-making them. What a ride for White, a guy who knows what winning feels like from his time in Seattle. Let’s see if he can stick around this time.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.