Sunderland Lost AGAIN, And Their European Dream Is Turning Into a Nightmare

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Benfica just capped off matchday four of the Europa League league phase with a perfect record intact, showing everyone why they are the team to beat right now. They smashed Lech Poznań 3-1, pushing their tally to four wins from four matches. That’s twelve points in the bag, putting them squarely at the top of the league phase standings, thanks to their killer goal difference over Bournemouth and Ferencváros, who also each have four wins. Talk about a statement performance!

Benfica and Juventus Are Dominating, But Sunderland’s European Struggle Is Real

While Benfica continues to impress, Juventus is also finding some much needed relief in Europe. The Old Lady, who’s been struggling in Serie A, bagged a 2-1 away win against AZ Alkmaar. That puts them at ten points from a possible twelve, moving them up to fourth place in the standings. They’re clearly loving the Europa League stage, and you gotta wonder if this European form can translate back to their domestic league. Elsewhere, Olympique de Marseille grabbed a solid 1-0 win away at Bayer Leverkusen, and Union Saint-Gilloise delivered an impressive 2-1 victory away at Celta Vigo.

But man, it was a rough night for Régis Le Bris and Sunderland. The Black Cats are already sitting dead last in the Premier League at 20th, and their European campaign isn’t doing them any favors. They lost 2-0 at home to Dinamo Zagreb, plunging them even deeper into crisis. It’s tough to watch when a team can’t find its rhythm, especially at home. On the flip side, Celtic finally got their European campaign off the ground. They pulled off a thrilling 3-2 victory over Beşiktaş, a win that has to feel like a massive boost after what’s been a tough start for them in the competition.

What’s Next For These European Contenders?

So, what does this mean for these squads moving forward? Benfica looks unstoppable and clearly has their sights set on a deep run. Juventus is finding its footing, which could be huge for their confidence. But Sunderland? Their European dream is turning into a full-blown nightmare, and Régis Le Bris has got to figure something out quick. The pressure is mounting, and every game from here on out is going to be critical to see if they can pull themselves out of this slide, both in Europe and back home.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.