Kyler Murray Is Out, And The Vikings Are Signaling The End Of His Run

Minnesota Vikings logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Carson Wentz is officially taking over as the starting quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, with Kyler Murray now listed as week-to-week due to a hamstring strain. Make no mistake, though, this isn’t just about a hamstring. Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell’s announcement should be read as a classic “soft-benching,” a move we’ve seen before with struggling QBs, including Murray himself when the Cardinals moved on. It’s a gut punch for Murray, and it signals some major shifts for the Vikings offense.

Why This Isn’t Just a Hamstring

The Vikings offense has been anemic, point blank. The lack of production, according to insiders and even Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner, is all on Murray. He hasn’t been comfortable or acclimated to the offense, leading to missed opportunities game after game. The Lions game last week? That was the clearest example. Warner broke down the tape, and the issues kept coming back to Murray: not progressing fast enough, not getting the ball out on time. This isn’t a new problem; it’s been a continuation of his struggles all season. He’s hesitant, more concerned about *not* making a mistake than actually *making* a play, or maybe he’s just not confident enough in the system to let it rip. Whatever the reason, he’s playing slow, and that’s killing drives. For an experienced guy like Murray, halfway through the season, that’s just not good enough. Sure, it takes time to get comfortable, but things should be clicking by now.

The Coaching Staff Has Spoken

It sure looks like the Vikings coaching staff has hit their limit. They’re arriving at the conclusion that Murray just can’t perform at the level they need. While a bye week could’ve offered a chance to reset, giving him time away from weekly game planning while “injured” could be their way of letting him figure things out. But the writing’s on the wall. The coaches reportedly have a lot of confidence in Wentz’s ability to run the offense, despite his physical limitations. Mentally, Wentz might be the better option right now because he’s more comfortable with the system. Here’s the kicker: the Vikings have zero commitment to Murray, either contractually or developmentally. They don’t *need* to play him. If Wentz steps up and plays well enough to win, don’t be surprised if he keeps that starting job. Murray won’t be the starter next year. That’s a huge statement, folks. Whether he even gets another shot this season is all up in the air, depending a lot on how Wentz performs. This is it.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Daily Norseman.