Our Defending Champion Seahawks Fell, and the League Noticed

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The defending champion Seahawks dropped their Monday night game to the new-look Bears. It’s a tough one to swallow for the Emerald City.

Monday Night’s Gut Check

Chicago looked absolutely “ultra-impressive” in that win against our squad. The Bears didn’t just win; they showed up and look like a “legitimate title contender” after beating the reigning champs. We saw it happen, and you know the rest of the league was watching too. It’s not how you want to perform when you’re supposed to be holding that title belt.

The Road Ahead

This was a gut check, plain and simple. We know our Hawks have that fight, but this is a wake-up call. We need to see how our team responds, what adjustments they make. Every game matters, and we’re looking for that bounce-back. Let’s get it done.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Fox Sports.