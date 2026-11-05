Lucy Rote Beat the Odds to Return, and Antonian's State Title Defense Just Got Real

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The Antonian Apaches are officially back at the TAPPS state volleyball tournament, and they’re not just showing up: they’re gunning for something huge, a back-to-back championship run after ending an eight-year dry spell last year. This isn’t just another game. This is for all the marbles.

The Road to Back-to-Back Glory

The Apaches, rocking an insane 45-4 record, are squaring off against Tomball Concordia Lutheran (13-19-1) in the Class 6A semifinal. That match kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. at Robinson High School. You already know what that means: win that, and they face the victor from the Fort Worth Nolan and Plano Prestonwood game. The whole thing culminates with the title game Saturday at 4 p.m., also at Robinson. Remember 2025? Antonian took down Dallas Bishop Lynch in four sets to snag their first state championship in eight years, their sixth overall. Now they’re back to do it again.

Chemistry and Veteran Power

What makes this run even crazier? Five starters from that championship squad are back on the court. We’re talking about serious experience here. Senior middle blocker Maci Cantu, senior right side hitter Lucy Rote, and sophomore outside hitter Jordyn Daniels? All-tournament honors last season. Plus, senior setter Camila Serna and junior outside hitter Abby Ibarra are also back in the mix. Cantu isn’t shy about it, saying, “From last season to now, we’ve definitely grown as a team, especially with all the new people that we have.” And get this: “Honestly, I feel our chemistry is better than ever and I’m really confident going to state right now.” That’s the kind of confidence you love to hear. Serna echoes that fire, reminding everyone, “State is the end goal and the end result. This team does a lot of hard work and a lot of work behind the scenes that works really well for us.”

Lucy Rote’s Incredible Comeback Fuels the Fire

But let’s talk about Lucy Rote. This woman is a warrior. A fourth-year starter, Rote spent a huge chunk of the back half of the season nursing a high ankle sprain. Rolled it during practice in mid-September. Missed a *month*. High ankle sprains are no joke, notoriously slow to heal, and she was genuinely worried she wouldn’t make it back before the season wrapped. “There was always a little doubt that there was going to be a chance that I wasn’t going to be able to come back,” she admitted. That’s heartbreaking to even think about. But she ground through rehab, hit physical therapy hard, and guess what? She’s back. She returned Oct. 15 and has already played eight sets across four matches. Rote puts it perfectly: “I came back at a good time. I’ve been able to practice a little bit and have some games before the state tournament.” Even with missing 12 matches, she’s still fourth on the team in total kills with 211! Serna knows her value, saying, “Lucy is one of our strongest and smartest hitters. She knows how Coach Mac thinks and how to read the game. It’s very crucial to have her back.” Couldn’t agree more. She’s a key part of this whole machine.

Deep Roster, Big Numbers

Speaking of that machine, the stats are backing it up. Abby Ibarra is leading the charge with 314 kills, followed by Jordyn Daniels with 249, and Maci Cantu chipping in 218. It’s not just the vets either. New faces are stepping up big time, like senior libero Kenadie Pina. This team is deep, experienced, and has that undeniable championship swagger, exemplified by their 25-11, 25-17, 25-13 sweep of the Incarnate Word Shamrocks back on October 6.

So, get ready. Friday night at 7 p.m. in Robinson, the Apaches kick off their campaign to bring another state title home. You know they’re hungry, you know they’ve worked for this, and you know they won’t stop until that trophy is in their hands on Saturday. Let’s go, Antonian!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.