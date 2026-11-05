The 6.92 Score For Jonah Coleman? Why Fantasy Managers Are Seriously Missing Out in Week 9

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The fantasy football season is already hitting its stride at the midpoint, and Week 9 is bringing some real head-scratchers for managers. Every single lineup decision matters big time, especially with byes kicking in, injuries shaking everything up, and some of the usual suspects facing brutal matchups. You gotta know who to trust, because that’s the line between a much-needed win and watching your bench pile up points while you take an L.

Unpacking the Confidence Scale for Critical Week 9 Calls

Dave Richard’s Week 9 PPR cheat sheet is our go-to here, and it’s all built around a 1-10 confidence scale. This isn’t about projections, it’s about pure confidence in whether you should start a player. The higher the number, the more confident you should be. Anything from 10.0 down to 7.00 is a “Start ’em” no-brainer, and even scores from 6.99 down to 5.01 are solid “Start ’em” calls. Below 5.00? Yeah, you’re sitting them. If a player isn’t even listed, they’re off the board entirely.

This week is wild, so let’s dig into some of the standout scores and crucial matchups that could define your fantasy fortunes.

Who To Roll With: Big Names and Borderline Bombshells

Some of the big guns are looking strong. **Joe Burrow** leads the pack with a massive 9.5 confidence score against the Falcons, and you absolutely love to see that. His teammate, **Ja’Marr Chase**, isn’t far behind with an 8.7, and **Tee Higgins** is right there at 8.6. Over on the Atlanta side, **Bijan Robinson** is a near-must-start with a 9.3, and **Drake London** is looking good at 7.92. These are the guys you’re building your week around.

The Jaguars’ defense is popping off with a 9.2 confidence score against Baltimore, making them a top-tier play. On offense, **Trevor Lawrence** gets an 8.3, while his backfield mate **Bhayshul Tuten** clocks in at 7.42. And look out for **Parker Washington** with a 7.15. Across the field, **Derrick Henry** still has it, snagging a 7.18.

Now, let’s talk about the name on everyone’s lips: **Jonah Coleman**. His 6.92 confidence score against the Panthers has put him squarely in that “borderline must-start” territory. That’s a huge surge for a player who could absolutely swing your week if you take the chance. Paired with him in that game, **Chuba Hubbard** is a strong 8.5. You gotta weigh that 6.92 carefully; it’s right on the edge of the highest “Start ’em” tier, but the sheet is telling us to pay attention.

On the “sit ’em” side, some names are just not cutting it this week. **Joe Fagnano** (2.2), **Justice Hill** (3.26), and **Jahan Dotson** (3.12) are showing low confidence, meaning you need to keep them far, far away from your active roster. Even **Mark Andrews** at a 4.05 is a tough pill to swallow for managers who usually lean on him.

Final Checks for the Weekend

As we get closer to game time, things can shift fast. If you’re hitting this on Sunday, always, always refer to CBS Sports’ weekly rankings. They’re updating in real time, so you’ll have the absolute latest intel. And if you’re still agonizing over a decision, Dave Richard is out there, so hit him up with #AskFFT if time permits. Let’s get these wins, folks!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.