"He Has Bumped His Head A Lot": Ron Rivera's Brutal Truth About Cal Coach Tosh Lupoi

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Cal’s 3-6 record is a tough pill to swallow, and general manager Ron Rivera is not holding back on first-year head coach Tosh Lupoi. Speaking on KNBR’s “Murph & Markus” morning show, Rivera laid it all out, saying Lupoi “has bumped his head a lot.” That’s a direct hit, straight from the top, about a coach just starting his run.

Rivera Pulls No Punches on Lupoi’s Learning Curve

Rivera didn’t stop there. He stressed that he and Lupoi “have talked a lot, tried to give him a lot of advice, point him in the right direction.” The kicker? Rivera admitted, “Some of it, he’s been very receptive, and other portions of it, he hasn’t.” This isn’t just a learning curve, it’s a public call-out about a coach who sometimes ignores veteran advice. It sounds like Lupoi is learning some lessons the hard way, with Rivera adding, “it’s those things that sometimes you’ve gotta learn for yourself before you think, ‘Oh wow, this is it.'” There’s a clear message being sent: experience matters, and maybe Lupoi hasn’t always listened.

“Now It’s Time”: The Clock Is Ticking

Despite the bluntness, Rivera did try to soften the blow a bit, saying he wants to “continue to stress that this is a guy that’s learning, growing.” But that sentiment quickly shifted to a much more urgent tone. “But now it’s time,” Rivera stated. “These last three games, hopefully four, the trajectory has to be going north.” This isn’t a suggestion, it’s an ultimatum. Cal has to show growth, development from their players and the team, and a stronger culture. Rivera made it clear these are “all things that you have to have going forward.” The remaining games are absolutely critical for Lupoi to show he can lead this team in the right direction. If things don’t turn around, those “bumps” on Lupoi’s head might turn into something much worse.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.