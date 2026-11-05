Cowboys' 3-5 Start Has Everyone Talking Pickens Trade, But Dak Prescott Has Other Ideas

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The Dallas Cowboys are in a rough spot, staring down a brutal 3-5 start to their 2026 season. With the NFL trade deadline breathing down their necks, rumors about wide receiver George Pickens potentially being on the chopping block have absolutely exploded. But don’t expect quarterback Dak Prescott to buy into that noise. He made it crystal clear he’s not listening to a word of it.

Dak Prescott Shuts Down the Hype

Prescott didn’t mince words when asked about the Pickens trade buzz. “People say a lot of things I don’t believe, so I’m not listening to that one, either,” Prescott said Thursday, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic. That’s a strong statement right there, and it tells you everything about where Prescott’s head is at. He’s got his guy’s back. He went on to praise Pickens, calling him “a great teammate” who will do “whatever is asked, he’s gonna do whatever is called.” Whether that’s blocking or running routes to open up space, Prescott says Pickens is all-in. “He believes in just doing the right thing, and the ball will come his way at times. And so, that’s not on George.” That’s a ringing endorsement, straight from the man under center, putting all the blame for the team’s struggles anywhere but on Pickens.

The Rumors and What’s Next

So, where did all this trade talk even come from? ESPN’s Dan Graziano was the one who reported that other teams are “wondering” if Pickens could hit the trade market. The catch? It all hinges on the Cowboys’ next game. If Dallas loses to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9, those whispers could turn into shouts. It’s a high-stakes matchup, not just for the Cowboys’ season record, but potentially for Pickens’ future with the team. Everything is on the line when they face the Colts.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.