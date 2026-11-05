Over $3,000 in NBA Bonus Bets Tonight: Are You Leaving Money on the Table?

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November 5, 2026, might only have two NBA games on the schedule, but don’t let that fool you: there’s over $3,000 in sign-up bonuses up for grabs from the top betting apps tonight. Seriously, if you’re looking to get into the NBA action, this is one of those moments where you can make your cash stretch way further. We’re talking about serious bonus bets just waiting to be claimed before those first tip-offs hit.

Tonight’s NBA Action and What It Means for Your Bets

Even with a light schedule, we’ve got some good matchups to watch. The Phoenix Suns are hitting the court as a 1.5-point favorite at home against the Orlando Magic, with that game tipping off at 9 p.m. ET. Then, at 10 p.m. ET, the Golden State Warriors are favored by 3.5 points at home over the Miami Heat. These are the games, but here’s the kicker: you don’t just have to bet on who wins. These sweet NBA promos are ready to go for NBA props or even looking ahead with NBA futures. So whether you’re into tonight’s matchups or eyeing up who’s going to make a deep run later, these bonuses can give you a huge leg up.

Unpacking the Absolute Best Bonus Bets Out There

Alright, let’s get down to the brass tacks: where’s the real value tonight? DraftKings is coming in hot with an offer where you bet just $5 and snag $200 in bonus bets PLUS three months of NBA League Pass. That’s a no-brainer if you ask me. FanDuel is also dropping $200 in bonus bets for a $5 wager, but here’s the cool part: you get $50 in bonus bets every day for four days, regardless of your wager’s outcome. Just remember those bonus bets expire seven days after you get ’em.

And it gets bigger, way bigger. BetMGM is offering up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet doesn’t hit, which is massive for giving you some peace of mind. Caesars gives you $250 in Bet Reset tokens, and Fanatics has a “bet $20, get $350 in FanCash” deal. bet365 promises $200 in bonus bets from just a $10 wager, win or lose, and Hard Rock Bet rolls out $500 in No Sweat Bets after a $5 play. Don’t sleep on Kalshi either, they’re tossing a $55 bonus your way.

With these kinds of bonuses floating around, tonight isn’t just about the Suns or Warriors. It’s about how smart you play your hand. Don’t miss out on grabbing some serious extra value. Check out these apps before tip-off and make November 5, 2026, count!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by CBS Sports.