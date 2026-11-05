Canelo Alvarez Reclaimed a Title, And His Belt Collection Is Pure Madness

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Canelo Alvarez isn’t just winning in the ring, he’s flexing a title belt collection that’s absolutely wild, all after taking down Christian Mbilli this past Saturday! This man is a walking highlight reel, and now we’ve got the video proof of his championship haul.

Another Title For The Champ

Seriously, Alvarez put on a show Saturday night, sealing a 12-round unanimous decision victory over Mbilli. And if that wasn’t enough, he also reclaimed the WBC super middleweight title in the process. We’re talking about a guy who just keeps adding to his legendary status, and he did it with a dominant performance. You watch him fight, and you just know he’s on another level.

The Trophy Room Flex That Says It All

So after that big win, what does Alvarez do? He drops a new video showing off his incredible collection of title belts for Ring Magazine. Talk about a statement! It’s not just the wins, it’s the sheer volume of hardware that tells you everything you need to know about his career. The dude has belts for days, and each one screams “legacy secure.” There’s no doubt about it, Alvarez is cemented as one of the greats.

Who Alvarez fights next is still up in the air, but let’s be real, his legacy isn’t going anywhere. Just look at those belts. What a champ.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.