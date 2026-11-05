Colton Joseph Has Abandoned His Arm and Rutgers' Defense Has No Answer

Nfl logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Colton Joseph is out here playing quarterback for Wisconsin, except he is barely throwing the ball. Seriously, the guy has attempted 20 passes or less in each of his last four games and completed under 50% of his throws in four of the last five. That is wild. But here is the kicker: before a brutal stretch against Iowa, USC, and UCLA, Joseph was dropping 26+ points in three previous games, including a massive 37.9 points against Michigan State. How? His legs, baby.

Quarterbacks: Rushing Their Way to Fantasy Glory

Joseph’s fantasy appeal, despite the arm issues, is all based on his ridiculous 371 rushing yards and four rushing scores this season. And guess what? He should have absolutely no trouble brandishing that against Rutgers’ pathetic 126th ranked defense, which somehow checks in even worse at 136th in yards per successful rush. Last season, Joseph ran for a staggering 1,018 yards with 13 rushing touchdowns, so clearing the 100-yard mark with at least one score this week against the Scarlet Knights is almost a given.

He is not the only signal-caller doing damage on the ground. Thomas Castellanos returned to the college stage as Texas Tech’s starting quarterback in style, orchestrating a 34-26 victory over Arizona where he scored 31.5 points. His solo-threat profile means another 19+ carry, 100+ yard performance is likely on deck against West Virginia’s 121st ranked defense. And then there is LaNorris Sellers from South Carolina. He took some time to ramp up, but he and new Offensive Coordinator Kendall Briles are absolutely running on all cylinders, with Sellers scoring 31+ points in his last four games. He has run for 95+ yards in three of his last four contests and should light up a Texas A&M defense that ranks a pitiful 137th in yards per successful dropback allowed at 17.8. Talk about making a statement!

Running Backs Stepping Up When It Matters Most

Over in Starkville, Fluff Bothwell might have been stifled for 49 yards on 17 carries in a tough 31-3 blowout loss to Texas last week, but do not let that fool you. He has received 18+ touches against every other Power Four team besides Alabama, when he got hurt after just one carry. Bothwell produced 14+ points in every other game besides that Texas dud and plays a Vanderbilt defense that has allowed 31+ points in each of their last four games and ranks 124th in rushing success rate. With star quarterback Kamario Taylor out for the remainder of the year, Fluff should be in line for 20+ touches as Mississippi State leans heavily on his running ability.

Up in Michigan, Savion Hiter, the five-star phenom, started the season in an RB2 role behind Jordan Marshall, only getting 24 carries over the first three games. But he has been on the rise! He moved into an RB1B role heading into last week’s game against Rutgers, and that is when he took absolute control of the Michigan running back room with 20 carries for 78 yards while Marshall carried just five times for zero yards against the Scarlet Knights’ almost comically bad defense. The Wolverines looked like a new offense with quarterback Tommy Carr at the helm, converting 12-of-16 third down opportunities with 427 total yards last week. I think Hiter scores a touchdown and approaches the 100-yard mark against Michigan State’s struggling run defense, which ranks 116th in rushing success rate.

And do not forget Cardae Mack from Arizona State. This true freshman is one of the apex hottest running backs in the nation, rushing for 123+ yards in three of his last four games. He has straight up jettisoned RB Kyson Brown to the bench. Mack should continue that upward trend against a Colorado defense that ranks 115th in 20+ yard plays allowed.

Week 10 is huge, folks. These are the crucial lineup decisions that could drastically affect playoff scenarios, especially for those bubble teams trying to make up ground. Keep an eye on these guys to see who steps up and delivers a season-defining performance.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.