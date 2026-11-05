22 Individuals Identified: California's State Champion Football Program Is Shut Down

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A California high school football program, the reigning state champion, saw its season immediately suspended after police identified nearly two dozen individuals suspected in a sprawling hazing investigation. We’re talking about the El Cerrito High School football team, out of the San Francisco Bay Area, which just had its entire 2026 season brought to an abrupt halt by authorities.

A State Champion Program Plunges Into Crisis

The El Cerrito Police Department dropped a bombshell announcement this past Thursday, November 5, revealing that detectives identified 22 individuals connected to allegations of hazing, bullying, and sexual battery. These alleged incidents, spanning over two years, could easily result in multiple arrests, police said. The West Contra Costa Unified School District wasted no time, announcing the immediate suspension of the entire football program and placing head coach Tim Johnson on leave while the investigation unfolds. “No child should ever experience what our students have described,” said WCCUSD Superintendent Cheryl Cotton. She didn’t mince words, adding that new information forced them to “make the very tough call to immediately suspend the El Cerrito High football program in order to prevent any further harm and restore a safe learning environment for our students.”

Video Evidence and Serious Allegations Emerge

The police investigation kicked off on October 2, after a mandated reporter flagged alleged bullying and hazing involving players within the program, targeting other players. Detectives have been busy, interviewing victims, witnesses, and school staff. Here’s the kicker: they’ve also secured video evidence that, according to police, corroborates the accounts of alleged misconduct. Investigators are looking at a laundry list of serious allegations, including battery, sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment, stalking, conspiracy, and even dissuading a victim from coming forward. Due to the involvement of juvenile victims, witnesses, and suspects, police aren’t releasing a ton of additional details, which is understandable. The district isn’t sitting idle either, running its own Title IX investigation with an independent third party stepping in to help review everything. They’re also making sure affected students get resources and are implementing anti-hazing and bystander education across classrooms.

From Championship Glory to Probation and Suspension

This suspension brings an incredibly jarring end to what was supposed to be a building year for El Cerrito. Just last season, in 2025, the Gauchos captured their first CIF State Division 4A championship, a historic run that had everyone talking. This season, before the hammer dropped, they had a respectable 6-3 record. But this isn’t the program’s first dance with trouble. Back in 2024, the team forfeited games because of ineligible players, which led to the North Coast Section ruling them ineligible for postseason play and slapping the entire athletic program with probation. So yeah, there’s a history here. El Cerrito police confirmed the investigation is still active, with detectives sifting through evidence and anticipating more arrests as this whole thing moves forward. It’s a brutal reality check for a program that was on top of the world just a year ago.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.