‘I Was About to Die': Ed Orgeron's Harrowing Medical Scare And Why His Return Is Everything Right Now

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Ed Orgeron dropped a bombshell update on Thursday, revealing he was hospitalized recently due to an undisclosed medical scare and telling the world that doctors literally ‘saved my life.’ The LSU assistant stated on social media, “I was about to die and they saved my life.” It’s a shocking, deeply personal admission from the 65-year-old coach who is now back on the sidelines, grateful for every moment.

“Very, Very Grateful For That”

Orgeron didn’t mince words, expressing profound gratitude for the medical professionals who helped him through what sounds like a terrifying ordeal. “First of all I’m very happy to be here,” he said. “All the people that helped me live that night, I was about to die that night and they saved my life and I’m very, very grateful for that.” He went on to praise Our Lady of the Lake, saying they’ve got “the best family of doctors I’ve ever seen in my life,” reflecting on the care he received throughout his recovery. Coach O, who joined Lane Kiffin’s staff at LSU in May as a special assistant focusing on recruiting and defense, was away from the program earlier in the season as he dealt with this undisclosed medical concern.

A Champion Coach’s Emotional Comeback

This isn’t just any coach; it’s Ed Orgeron, a name synonymous with high-level college football. He’s been a head coach at Ole Miss (2005-07), served an interim role at USC (2013), and famously led LSU as head coach from 2016-21, racking up a 67-47 career record and capturing a national championship with the Tigers in 2019. His return to the sidelines in mid-October was an emotional one. LSU head coach Lane Kiffin told reporters that the Mississippi State game on Oct. 17 was Orgeron’s first official game back. Kiffin described seeing Orgeron walk out in Tiger Stadium again as “awesome.” Orgeron himself confessed to Kiffin afterward how appreciative he was, and that he “never knew whether he would walk out there again.” You can feel the weight of that statement.

LSU Stares Down a Brutal Gauntlet

Orgeron’s return couldn’t come at a more crucial time for the No. 14 ranked LSU Tigers. At 6-2, they’re looking at an absolutely brutal stretch of games. They’ve got back-to-back home clashes against No. 5 Alabama and No. 7 Texas in the next two weeks. Then it’s a road trip to face No. 13 Tennessee on November 21, before wrapping up the regular season at Arkansas a week later. Having a veteran presence like Orgeron back, especially after such a personal battle, has to be a huge boost as they navigate this gauntlet. His strength and perspective are invaluable as the Tigers prepare for their massive home game against No. 5 Alabama this week, a game that could define their season.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.