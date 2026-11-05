5-0 Away From Home: Why Portland's Early Road Dominance Is a Problem for Everyone Else

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The Portland Trail Blazers are straight up making a statement, kicking off their season with a blistering 5-0 road record. This isn’t just a couple of lucky bounces; their win on Wednesday over the Phoenix Suns, 132-119, pushed their overall record to 6-1 and solidified an early-season surge that’s demanding attention across the league. That 5-0 road mark? It’s the second-longest season-opening away winning streak for the franchise since way back in 1990-91.

Blazers Don’t Just Win, They Take Over

Wednesday’s game against the Suns wasn’t even a close call. The Blazers went in and took control, especially with a massive 43-point second quarter that set the tone. Damian Lillard matched his season high with 25 points, showing everyone he’s still got that scoring punch. But it wasn’t just him: Donovan Clingan absolutely dominated inside with 24 points and 11 rebounds. And Deni Avdija? He was dishing out dimes and making plays all night, finishing with 21 points and 12 assists. They held off a Suns push after halftime, but the win was theirs. This isn’t just about hot shooting, it’s about a balanced attack that can put up serious points, especially when they’re shooting over 50% from the field like they did.

Road Warriors Show Their True Colors

An early season record can sometimes be a bit misleading, right? But a 5-0 start *on the road*? That’s a whole different beast. It tells you something fundamental about a team’s habits. Think about it: unfamiliar arenas, travel weariness, hostile crowds yelling in your ear , and Portland has handled it all, winning every single time they’ve left their home court so far. This kind of start proves they can win in different ways, too. Lillard brings the fire, Clingan gets it done in the paint, and Avdija is out there creating for everyone. This balance is exactly what you need if you want to hang near the top of the standings over a long season. A single hot shooter can win you one night, but a group of guys contributing across the box score, well, that’s how you build a real contender.

So, what’s next? Portland’s record has definitely turned heads, but it hasn’t settled the big questions about their ultimate ceiling just yet. The next stretch of games is gonna be huge, revealing if they can keep this level of play against even tougher opponents. Can they sustain it when the shots aren’t falling as easily? For now, though, their 5-0 away mark and 6-1 overall start have given them a clear identity: a team that’s totally comfortable winning outside its own building, with multiple players ready to drive the offense. The league is officially on notice.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.