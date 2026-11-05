Matthew Stafford's Elbow Is On Watch, And Rams Fans Should Be Worried Sick

Matthew Stafford is practicing fully with a right elbow injury, which sounds okay until you hear NBC Sports reporting that his recurring issue has people seriously concerned for the Los Angeles Rams. They’re heading into a Week 9 battle against the Washington Commanders already drowning in a brutal injury cycle, and it’s looking tough for them to build any momentum.

Who’s Even Playing This Sunday?

Man, this injury report is a mess. It’s not just Stafford we’re talking about here. We’ve got Myles Garrett dealing with a knee issue, Terrance Ferguson with an ankle problem, and Steve Avila sidelined by a hamstring. All of them were limited in practice. Then you look at the guys who didn’t even hit the field: Trent McDuffie with a back issue, Kam Curl’s got a foot problem, Colby Parkinson’s out with ribs, and Cardona was also a non-participant. McDuffie’s situation is especially gnarly, considering he’s already missed two games this season. Are they really hoping he won’t miss *more* time? That’s a huge question mark hanging over their defense.

This Ain’t Just a Week-to-Week Problem

What’s really hitting the Rams hard is how these injuries just keep coming back, right when they think they’re finding their rhythm. It feels like every time they turn a corner, another wave of setbacks washes over their progress. And the latest gut punch? Jaylen Watson is officially on season-ending injured reserve thanks to his recurring shoulder issue. Losing another defensive player for the *entire season* is just brutal, especially when they’re coming out of their bye week and hitting a critical stretch of the schedule. This isn’t just about Week 9; it’s a structural problem for their season.

The coaching staff is talking about optimism for Garrett and Ferguson getting back, and they’re right not to rush anyone who isn’t physically ready. Long-term health is key, no doubt. But for a team that has the talent to compete, staying healthy has become the biggest, nastiest obstacle to overcome. They desperately need some positive injury news, and fast. The Commanders game isn’t just another matchup; it’s a test of their depth and resilience with everything on the line.

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Originally reported by Turf Show Times.