Raphinha's 42 Words To Carlo Ancelotti That Barcelona Fans Can't Ignore

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Barcelona star Raphinha just dropped a direct message to Brazil national team head coach Carlo Ancelotti this week, and it’s all about his playing time. This comes right after the 29-year-old was called up to his country’s squad for the November international break, a move that’s got everyone talking.

The Brazil Call-Up That Raised Eyebrows

Here’s the thing: Raphinha isn’t long back on the pitch after an injury spell. He actually got hurt while on duty with Brazil back in September, which makes this latest call-up a bit… interesting. You can bet a lot of Barcelona faithful were quick to make their frustration known, especially when it comes to Ancelotti’s role in all of this. Fans are rightly worried about their star winger’s health, especially after just getting him back.

Raphinha’s Explicit Message To The Coach

So, what did Raphinha have to say about the whole situation? Speaking to the media on Thursday, he took the chance to calm some of those very real concerns from the Barça fanbase. He didn’t mince words, laying out exactly what he expects from Ancelotti:

“If Ancelotti wants to count on me, he knows he has to manage my minutes. He knows what he needs to do as a coach, and we’ve spoken about it. Barça fans should not worry; we will manage it well.”

That’s a pretty clear statement, right? Raphinha is basically saying, “Hey, I’m here to play for my country, but you gotta be smart about it.” It sounds like there’s been some dialogue already between him and Ancelotti, which is good news for anyone worried about his workload. The focus now shifts to Ancelotti and how he actually manages those minutes, ensuring Raphinha stays healthy for both club and country.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.