Duran's Second Strike Ignited Celtic Park Chaos, And Besiktas Is Still Stunned

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Duran’s clutch goal absolutely lit up Celtic Park tonight, sending the crowd into total bedlam as he restored Celtic’s lead over Besiktas. What a moment in the Europa League!

Wild Swings and Missed Chances

Man, this game was a rollercoaster from the jump! Things got wild early when Olaitan stepped up for a penalty. He missed it, yeah, but kept his head and slammed home the rebound after Lotomba committed the foul that led to the spot kick. Just pure hustle right there, making up for the initial miss.

Duran Answers Every Time

Then came the absolute insanity. Osmand, a guy who just hit the pitch 43 seconds earlier, somehow leveled the game for Besiktas. Not only that, he turned around and set up Duran for his first goal to put Celtic in front! You thought that was it? Nope. Kokcu for the Turkish visitors slammed one in to draw level again. But you know what? Duran, that dude, wasn’t having any of it. He hit right back, restoring that lead and driving Celtic Park into pure madness!

What a night in the Europa League. Talk about a battle! Celtic and Besiktas gave us everything. You gotta love that kind of fight, especially when guys like Duran step up huge to put their team back on top.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.