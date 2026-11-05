Iowa's 12.5 Points Allowed Per Game, And Their Playoff Hopes Just Got Real

Nfl logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

Kirk Ferentz’s Iowa Hawkeyes just shut out Wisconsin 30-0, pushing them back into the top 25 and cementing their spot in the playoff conversation. Seriously, they’re only giving up 12.5 points per game, the second-fewest in the entire Power Four. That’s a D that can win you championships, man, and with a 6-2 record, they are absolutely in the mix for a Playoff spot. Now, they gotta take on Northwestern in a game critical for both teams’ playoff hopes.

SMU and Virginia Tech: Playoff Hopes Hanging by a Thread

SMU took a tough 30-27 loss to Syracuse last week, a huge hit to their Playoff chances. The Mustangs are sitting fourth in the ACC standings, just barely ahead of the Hokies, which makes their upcoming game absolutely critical for both squads. Virginia Tech is on a roll, though, getting back on track with two straight wins and staying firmly in the ACC mix. Coach James Franklin’s Hokies have a massive showdown with Miami coming up in two weeks, but first, they have to navigate a high-powered SMU offense. Led by quarterback Kevin Jennings, SMU is dropping 35.3 points per game and airing it out for 318 passing yards per game, which is second in the ACC. With Wake Forest and Notre Dame still on their schedule, SMU has a legit shot to prove they belong in the Playoff picture.

Iowa’s Defensive Masterclass and Northwestern’s Redemption Shot

Yeah, we already talked about Iowa’s insane defense. They’re allowing a measly 12.5 points per game. But let’s be real, Northwestern has a shot here to flip the script. The Hawkeyes have won four straight against the Wildcats, but this Northwestern team won four straight before running into Oregon last week. They gave up 34 points to the Ducks, which was their most all season. Now, the Wildcats are looking to bounce back against another tough opponent, trying to keep their own Playoff hopes alive. Both these teams have two losses, keeping them right in the Playoff conversation. This one’s gonna be a grinder.

Tennessee’s Dominance Meets Kentucky’s New Era

Talk about a rivalry! Tennessee has straight up dominated this one, winning 23 of the 26 meetings against Kentucky since 2000. The Vols have five straight wins, averaging 41.2 points per game during that streak. But hang on a sec, folks, it’s a new era for Kentucky football. If there was ever a moment for the Wildcats to turn the tables, it’s now. Kentucky is controlling their destiny in the SEC championship race, with three straight top-25 opponents left on their schedule. They’ve been on a six-game winning streak, averaging 33.5 points per game. Meanwhile, Tennessee is coming off a bye week, giving Coach Josh Heupel’s squad time to regroup after their loss to South Carolina and get ready for Kentucky. And don’t sleep on that Vols defense: they lead the SEC in sacks with 35 and rank third in points allowed per game at 16.3. This game isn’t just a rivalry, it’s a statement.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Fox Sports.