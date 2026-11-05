Lamar Jackson's Thumb Injury: Baltimore's Super Bowl Hopes Just Took a Gut Punch

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The Baltimore Ravens are officially in a serious quarterback crisis, with the team announcing Thursday that both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley have been placed on injured reserve. This is a brutal blow, taking out their top two signal-callers and forcing them to roll with an undrafted rookie for his first career start tonight.

The QB Room Is Empty: What Happened?

Jackson’s latest injury, a thumb issue, went down during Sunday’s tough 36-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills. And get this: it happened on Baltimore’s *first offensive play*! The dude was just making his comeback from a three-week absence due to a high-ankle sprain, only to get dinged up on his very first throw since Week 4. Bills linebacker Greg Rousseau made contact with Jackson’s hand, and that was it. Straight to the locker room, quickly ruled out.

Head coach Jesse Minter confirmed postgame that Jackson’s thumb would need surgery, and a stint on IR was inevitable. He wouldn’t even say if it was season-ending, just a terse “We’ll see.” Not exactly confidence-inspiring, huh?

Then there’s Tyler Huntley. He’s been diagnosed with a turf toe injury, and the whispers are it’s season-ending. Huntley, the career backup, actually started three games this season while Jackson was out with that ankle issue. Now, both are gone. It’s a truly critical blow for the Ravens, especially for Jackson, whose recent seasons have just been plagued by injuries.

Next Man Up: Rookies and a New Face on the Horizon

So, with Jackson and Huntley sidelined, what’s the plan? The Ravens activated UFL quarterback Austin Reed to their 53-man roster, signing him earlier this week. He’s now the backup for undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano, who’s stepping onto the field tonight for his first career start against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Talk about a trial by fire!

The team also elevated OLB Adisa Isaac and kicker Jake Moody from the practice squad for tonight’s game, but let’s be real, all eyes are on the QB situation. The good news, if you can call it that, is that help is reportedly on the way. Baltimore is apparently acquiring Jacoby Brissett in a trade with the Arizona Cardinals. This trade won’t be finalized until this weekend, meaning Brissett can’t play tonight. But he’s reportedly expected to be the starter in Week 10. That’s a huge sigh of relief for fans, even if it’s a temporary fix.

Jackson’s injury history is just wild. We’re talking leg and back injuries that sidelined him for four games in 2025, leading to a disappointing 8-9 campaign that missed the playoffs. He also missed five regular season games in both 2021 and 2022. Including Sunday’s single-snap game, Jackson has now missed a staggering 21 games since his rookie season back in 2018. When he’s healthy, he’s a two-time MVP and one of the best players in the game, instantly making the Ravens Super Bowl contenders. But when he’s not… well, we’re seeing it right now.

The 4-4 Ravens are staring down another season of fighting just for a playoff spot with their MVP quarterback watching from the sidelines. Tonight, it’s Fagnano vs. the Jaguars. What a position for a rookie! Then, it’s about integrating Brissett and hoping he can keep this team afloat. This injury arrives at a critical juncture for their season, and for Jackson’s future, no doubt.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.