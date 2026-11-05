Bronny James' G League Trip: 12 Minutes, 4 Points, and His NBA Future Is Already on the Clock

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Bronny James and rookie Cameron Carr just got assigned to the G League by the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday. This ain’t some casual move, folks. This is Bronny’s *third* NBA season, and he’s already back with the Coachella Valley Lakers, a place he knows well from his first two years.

Struggles Piling Up Early in Season Three

It’s a tough look for a guy in his third pro year, especially since an early G League assignment like this isn’t exactly a good sign. We’ve seen Bronny get only spot minutes in his first two NBA seasons when the Lakers were mostly healthy. Yeah, he played in the playoffs last season, but that was pure desperation due to injuries, right? This year’s preseason was rough, too. He shot a dismal 4 of 16 from the field. Lakers coach JJ Redick even said back in October, “I thought he had a really nice September and a good summer with us, but I don’t think he’s played well in the four preseason games.” And while he’s always been about that defense, his 6-foot-2, 210-pound size has really capped his upside on that side of the court. So far this season, he’s only logged 12 minutes across five appearances, scoring a measly four points.

A Tale of Two Draft Picks and a Father’s Shadow

Now, here’s where it gets even trickier. Bronny actually survived the final roster cuts, pushing out former No. 17 overall pick Dalton Knecht. That was pretty surprising given Knecht was a first-rounder who, at least early on, had a consistent rotation spot before a failed trade to the Charlotte Hornets. And get this: Knecht just signed a two-way deal with the *defending NBA champion* New York Knicks, dropping 10 points in 16 minutes in his first game Wednesday. Meanwhile, Bronny has just four points in 12 minutes across five appearances this season. Talk about a contrast! It’s clear that with his dad, LeBron, now crushing it with the 8-1 Philadelphia 76ers, Bronny’s name just doesn’t carry the same weight it once did with the Lakers. Both teams are thriving without the legendary duo together, with the Lakers sitting at a solid 7-2 record. But a team with championship ambitions like the Lakers isn’t gonna wait around forever on a second-round pick. Bronny’s contract, drafted in 2024, is guaranteed through this season, but after that? Not so much.

So, what’s next? Bronny has got to show some serious progress, and fast. His future in the NBA, especially with the Lakers, is hanging by a thread right now. If he can’t step up quickly, that guaranteed contract could be all he gets.

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Originally reported by CBS Sports.