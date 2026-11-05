Cleveland's Top Target Is Hobbled, Deshaun Watson Still Out, and Shedeur Sanders Is Their QB This Sunday

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The Browns’ offense just took another shot, with their leading receiver, tight end Harold Fannin, added to the injury report on Thursday. Fannin was limited in practice due to a groin injury, a brutal blow considering he leads the team with 35 catches and 411 receiving yards this season. And if that wasn’t enough, it looks like Shedeur Sanders is officially taking the reins at quarterback against the Saints this Sunday. That’s because Deshaun Watson missed practice for the second straight day with a concussion, leaving almost no chance he’ll clear protocol in time to play.

Fannin’s Absence Looms Large for the Offense

Losing Fannin, even if only limited, is a massive problem for an offense that’s already got major question marks. His 35 catches and 411 yards are no joke, making him a central part of their passing attack. You don’t just replace that kind of production overnight. It’s a tough break to have your top guy hobbled, especially when you’re already throwing in a new signal-caller. Fannin even caught a pass from Shedeur Sanders in practice, a sign of the chemistry they were trying to build. Now, any connection they have will be strained by Fannin’s groin issue.

Sanders Steps Up As Watson Remains Sidelined

With Deshaun Watson still stuck in concussion protocol, the keys to the offense are now in Shedeur Sanders’ hands. Watson hasn’t practiced for two days running, so there’s really no path for him to suit up. It’s a huge test for Sanders, stepping in during a week when the team’s top receiver is also battling an injury. One of Fannin’s catches this season actually came on a pass from Sanders, so there’s at least some prior game action between the two, but this Sunday is a different beast entirely.

More Injury Woes Hit Cleveland

The injury report doesn’t stop there for the Browns, either. Defensive tackle Maliek Collins was a full no-show at practice due to an elbow injury. Then you’ve got the limited crew: offensive tackle Austin Barber (calf), wide receiver Denzel Boston (calf), safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (hip), linebackers Carson Schwesinger (wrist, ankle), and Quincy Williams (hamstring). At least some guys are healthy: cornerback Myles Harden (hamstring), center Elgton Jenkins (knee), and defensive end Jared Verse (knee) were full participants.

So, the Browns roll into Sunday against the Saints with a new QB under center and their leading pass-catcher nursing a groin injury. This isn’t just a tough week, this is a major test of their depth and resilience. Can Sanders elevate the offense, even without a fully healthy Fannin? All eyes are on Cleveland this Sunday. It’s going to be a wild one.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.