Klay Thompson Hit His First Career Game-Winning Three, and Nobody in Golden State Is Ready For It

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Klay Thompson dropped a 30-point bomb yesterday, hitting 8-of-17 from deep, to cap a ridiculous 20-point comeback win for the Miami Heat over the Los Angeles Clippers. Down two in overtime with just 3.8 seconds left, Giannis Antetokounmpo grabbed a defensive rebound, Miami called timeout, and on the ensuing inbound, Giannis found Klay open in the left corner off a Bam Adebayo screen. Splash. Walk-off three.

Klay’s New Trick for the Heat

Can you even believe that? That was Klay Thompson’s *first* game-winning three of his entire career in the final five seconds of the fourth quarter or overtime, regular season and playoffs. Think about that for a second. We’re talking about a dude with four rings, a 37-point quarter, Game 6 heroics in OKC, and yet this was the one trinket missing from his legendary shelf. Now it is not. The man is remembering exactly who he is, and he’s bringing that energy right back to Chase Center tonight. Miami isn’t exactly cruising, having lost their first four before winning three of the next four, but with Klay hitting clutch shots and Giannis feeding him the rock, you know they are dangerous.

A New Look for South Beach

Tonight, the South Beach super team rolls out Davion Mitchell, Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Bam Adebayo. Talk about familiar faces in unfamiliar jerseys. Wiggins, who won a title with the Warriors back in 2022, also joins Klay on the walk to the arena he knows so well. But it is not all sunshine and three-pointers for the Heat. They are still without some key players. Jimmy Butler is out with a torn ACL, and Kristaps Porzingis, Moses Moody, and Gui Santos are also sidelined. Those are big holes, but as we saw against the Clippers, this Miami squad can still absolutely get it done, especially when Klay is on fire.

Golden State’s Streaking Return

Meanwhile, the Warriors are on a serious roll. They started the season 0-3, which felt like forever ago, and now they have reeled off five straight wins. They have beaten some heavyweights in that run, taking down the Nuggets, Timberwolves, Lakers, and Suns. And get this: they even beat the Clippers again without both Steph and Draymond playing. Their win over Phoenix came after trailing by 17 points, showing some serious grit. So, the Warriors are hot, Klay is hot, and his old teammate Wiggins is back in the building. Tonight’s game at 7:00 PM PT on NBA TV is going to be absolutely wild. Can the Warriors keep their streak alive against a newly clutch Klay? You do not want to miss this one.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Golden State of Mind.