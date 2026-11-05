Garrett Wilson is Out, and the Chiefs' Starters Are Back: What Sunday's Showdown Actually Means

Kansas City Chiefs logo on gradient background — Created by the Sports On Tap desk | Source : Sports On Tap (team logos property of their respective owners)

The New York Jets are rolling into Week 9 without their top receiver, Garrett Wilson, who entered concussion protocol on Monday following a helmet-to-helmet hit in Week 8. Wilson didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday, and his absence is a massive blow, especially against a Kansas City Chiefs team that just got a whole lot healthier.

Key Chiefs Returning, But Rookie Depth Tested

Patrick Mahomes is a full participant, folks! That knee injury he had back in Week 6? Seems like ancient history. Mahomes was a full go in practice both Wednesday and Thursday, along with linebackers Nick Bolton (neck) and Drue Tranquill (pectoral). That’s a huge boost for the Chiefs. Travis Kelce, who was limping back in Week 6, and Rashee Rice both also went from limited on Wednesday to full participants on Thursday. Rice even told local media he’s “100%” this week, which is exactly what you want to hear. Kelce hasn’t missed any game time since that Week 6 ankle scare, which tells you everything you need to know about his toughness.

It’s not all sunshine and rainbows for Kansas City, though. Rookie defensive tackle Peter Woods didn’t participate for the second straight day with a neck injury he picked up in Week 8, walking gingerly off the field. Rookie corner Mansoor Delane is still limited with a shoulder injury he’s been battling since training camp, and defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott remains a limited participant for the fifth straight practice since being designated to return from the Reserve/Injured list. He’s got one more week before the deadline to activate him to the 53-man roster. On the bright side, returner Nikko Remigio was a full participant on Thursday after being limited Wednesday. The Chiefs even signed rookie returner Jacob De Jesus to the practice squad on Wednesday, seemingly as insurance for Remigio, but good to see Remigio make progress.

Jets’ Offense Hit Hard, Defense Battling Back

On the other side of the ball, the Jets’ offense just took a gut punch with Wilson sidelined. The man has racked up 527 yards and three touchdowns on 43 receptions this season. Missing him changes everything for New York’s passing game. It’s a tough break.

Their defense is also facing some serious challenges. Starting defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (ankle) didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday. Phillips is a big part of that Jets D, playing 57% of their snaps, with 24 tackles, three quarterback hits, and a fumble recovery this season. They also placed defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat (knee) on the Reserve/Injured list last week. However, there’s a silver lining. Rookie phenom edge rusher David Bailey (groin) was upgraded to a full participant on Thursday after being limited Wednesday and missing Week 8. Bailey is a beast, with 5.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss while playing 81% of the Jets’ defensive snaps. He’s exactly who you need out there against Mahomes. Plus, tight end Mason Taylor (back), who missed time earlier in the season, was a full participant on Thursday.

This Sunday afternoon clash is shaping up to be a test of depth and grit for both squads. With big names on both sides making headlines with their injury reports, every snap is going to matter.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Arrowhead Pride.