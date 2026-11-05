Six Straight Losses Force Eagles to Milton, and Nobody in Philadelphia Is Ready For It

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The Philadelphia Eagles are shaking things up big time, turning to Joe Milton as their starting quarterback for Week 9 after a brutal six-game losing streak. This isn’t just another change, folks; this is one of the most consequential quarterback decisions of the week, especially with the Eagles now sitting at a shocking 2-6 after opening the season 2-0.

McKee’s Struggles Paved the Way for a Desperate Move

This isn’t the first time the Eagles have had to adjust their QB situation. It’s actually their third quarterback change since Jalen Hurts was sidelined by blood clots. Before Milton got the nod, McKee was the guy, but it just wasn’t happening. McKee went 0-3 as Philadelphia’s starter, completing 63.2% of his passes for 638 yards, with two touchdown passes and two interceptions. Look, those numbers don’t paint the whole picture, but they absolutely show why the offense just couldn’t turn those possessions into W’s. What’s even wilder? Coach Nick Sirianni said on Monday that McKee would keep starting, but then two days later, boom, Milton got the job. That’s how desperate things must feel in Philly right now.

Who Is Joe Milton, and Can He Deliver a Spark?

Now, about Joe Milton. His path to this starting job is pretty unconventional. The Eagles actually signed him off the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad on October 16. He hasn’t even played in a game *this season*. Yeah, you read that right. He made some appearances for New England and Dallas after being drafted by the Patriots in 2024, but Sunday against the Giants will be his first ever NFL start. Sirianni has apparently praised Milton’s work and preparation during the week, and that has to count for something when a guy just joined the team and is trying to learn a whole new offense for a division game. The Eagles are clearly looking for a spark, and they believe Milton is the guy to light it.

Milton doesn’t need to fix everything in Philadelphia in one afternoon. His immediate mission is clear: bring a steadier operation to the offense, protect the football, and keep the Eagles competitive against a New York Giants team that actually leads the NFC East. But the bigger picture, that’s what everyone’s waiting for after Sunday. If Milton comes out hot and provides that spark the Eagles are so desperately seeking, then the team has a huge decision to make: is this a short-term fix or the start of a longer audition? If he struggles, though, Philadelphia will be left scrambling for answers with their season slipping away faster than a greased football. One thing is for sure, publicly backing McKee then making this swift switch sends a loud signal: the Eagles know a change was necessary, right now.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.