Chris Godwin Is Past His Prime, and Chiefs Fans Should Be Conflicted

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ESPN analyst Seth Walder is urging the Kansas City Chiefs to make a splash move at the 2026 NFL trade deadline, specifically targeting Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiver Chris Godwin Jr. This isn’t just a casual suggestion; Walder believes KC needs to swing a trade for the $22 million veteran to instantly spark their passing offense.

Why the Chiefs Are Even Looking at a “Past His Prime” Target

Let’s be real, Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy aren’t cutting it for a team serious about contending. That’s the cold truth from Walder, and it’s why the Chiefs are desperate for WR help. While options like a lower-stakes Hollywood Brown or an elite Brian Thomas Jr. are out there, Walder is pushing for a “middle-of-the-road” option. Enter Godwin. Walder writes that in Godwin, the Chiefs would get “a veteran player who is past his prime” but could still be an asset. Yeah, 30 years old and 1.2 yards per route run this season isn’t exactly setting the world on fire, but Patrick Mahomes needs *someone*. Godwin’s current stats this season are 27 receptions for 243 yards and zero touchdowns. It’s not eye-popping, and that expensive $22 million contract is definitely a question mark.

The Bucs’ Situation Makes Godwin Expendable… If They’re Selling

Here’s the kicker: the Buccaneers’ passing game is currently running through Emeka Egbuka and their other offensive options. This makes Godwin seem like an expendable piece for Tampa Bay. It’s a weird spot for the Bucs though; despite their 3-5 record, they’re only a half-game back of the NFC South lead over the Carolina Panthers. If they keep winning, Godwin might not even be available. The real pivot point? Week 9. If the Buccaneers lose to the Chicago Bears, and the Chiefs are willing to spend some cash to acquire him, then suddenly, Walder’s vision of Godwin bolstering that Chiefs WR room becomes a real possibility.

What This Means For a Contending Chiefs Squad

Sure, the Chiefs could use an elite player like George Pickens. But with an elite running game, featuring Kenneth Walker III, and a good receiving tight end like Travis Kelce already in the mix, maybe a “middle-of-the-road” option like Godwin actually makes sense. Walder argues Godwin to the Chiefs would be a great option and would make “a lot of sense for everyone involved.” Pulling this off might be tough, as listening to Walder’s advice could prove difficult. But if Tampa Bay is open for business, which wouldn’t be a huge shock if they drop another game, get ready for some serious trade buzz around Chris Godwin Jr. before that deadline hits. We’ll be watching that Buccaneers-Bears Week 9 game closely to see how this all shakes out.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.