NFC Offensive Player of the Month Malik Nabers Didn't Practice, And The Giants Are Banking On His ‘Good To Go' For Sunday

Malik Nabers, just crowned the NFC offensive player of the month for October, missed practice with the Giants on Thursday due to a knee issue. Despite the absence, Nabers told reporters he feels “good to go” for Sunday’s critical matchup against the Eagles, leaving Giants fans with a mix of celebration and concern.

Nabers’ Knee: A November Mystery

It’s a wild twist for Nabers, who’s clearly been tearing it up enough to earn the league’s recognition. Getting named NFC offensive player of the month is huge, but it’s quickly overshadowed by him not even hitting the field for practice. What’s up with that knee? He wasn’t even on the injury report on Wednesday, so this news hit fast. The team is set to give an official designation for his status on Friday. It’s one thing to say you’re good to go, but a missed practice for a key guy after an award-winning month definitely raises some eyebrows.

Giants’ Growing Injury List

Nabers isn’t the only one giving the Giants’ coaching staff a headache. Running back Cam Skattebo’s outlook appears less promising, as he’s now missed two straight days of practice with a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor (calf), wide receiver Charlie Jones (hand), left tackle Andrew Thomas (groin), and defensive lineman Darius Alexander (foot) were all limited participants in Thursday’s session. On the brighter side, a whole crew of players, including linebackers Abdul Carter (illness), Malik Harrison (groin), cornerback Colton Hood (illness), tight end Theo Johnson (neck), offensive lineman Marcus Mbow (knee), defensive lineman DJ Reader (knee), tight end Thomas Fidone (thumb), linebacker Trace Ford (knee), and linebacker Micah McFadden (foot), were all full participants.

The Giants are heading into a big game against the Eagles on Sunday. All eyes will be on that official injury report on Friday to see if Nabers’ “good to go” is actually what the team expects. It’s a huge test, and they’ll need all hands on deck, especially their player of the month.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.