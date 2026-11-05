Travis Kelce, Now Married to Taylor Swift, Spilled His Exact ‘Perfect Holiday' Plans, and They're Exactly What You'd Expect

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Travis Kelce, officially a married man and gearing up for his first Christmas with mega pop star Taylor Swift, just laid out the full rundown of his “perfect holiday” in a new advertisement. The 37-year-old Chiefs tight end joined forces with Tommy Hilfiger for their winter campaign, giving us all the details on what his holiday season looks like with Swift.

Muffins, Family, and Christmas Night Football: The Ideal Day

You know Travis Kelce keeps it real, and his vision of the perfect Christmas Day is pure gold. He’s talking about spending quality time with his entire family, which is awesome. But let’s be honest, for a guy like Kelce, it wouldn’t be complete without a game, right? He explicitly said his ideal day includes a Christmas Day night game with the Chiefs. Can you imagine the energy? And get this: his mom’s blueberry muffins are a non-negotiable part of the perfect day. That’s a tradition we can all get behind. He sounded absolutely stoked, saying, “I’m excited for this year to be my first Christmas as a married man.”

New Traditions and a Second Ad Campaign

This isn’t Kelce’s first rodeo with Tommy Hilfiger; he did a spot with them back in September. But this time around, the stakes feel a little different, as he’s celebrating his first Christmas since marrying Swift a few months ago. Last year, they spent Christmas together while engaged, with both families, so it sounds like the traditions are already blending. Kelce is clearly ready for the new chapter, stating, “I love all the old traditions and can’t wait to start some new ones.” He even added that the holiday spirit kicks in the moment “that tree goes up.” Other stars like New York Knicks guard Josh Hart and Liverpool players Florian Wirtz, Dominik Szoboszlai, and Jérémy Jacquet are also part of this campaign.

It’s clear Kelce is all in for the holiday season and ready to make some unforgettable new memories as a married man. You can bet fans will be watching for those Christmas Day night game stats and maybe even a glimpse of those legendary blueberry muffins.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.