Jordan Love Is on Franchise Record Pace, And The Packers Are Actively Trying To Stop Him

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Jordan Love is playing out of his mind right now, leading the entire NFL with 2,246 passing yards through just eight games. Seriously, let that sink in. The dude has already thrown 16 touchdowns, and if he keeps this up, he’s on pace for a mind-boggling 4,772 passing yards this season. That would actually shatter the Packers’ franchise record, potentially even topping Aaron Rodgers’ incredible 2011 season. We’re talking about an all-time performance in the making!

Love’s Carrying a Sack of Bricks

But here’s the kicker, the part that makes this whole thing even more insane: the Packers are making Love’s life historically difficult. Like, I’m talking about problems that would absolutely sink almost any other quarterback in the league. Through eight games, Green Bay is averaging a pathetic 60.6 rushing yards per game, which is not only dead last in the NFL right now, it’s the lowest mark across the entire league in the past decade! Think about that for a second. Opposing defenses are practically daring Love to beat them through the air every single snap because they know the run game just isn’t there.

And it gets worse. The pass catchers? They’ve dropped an unbelievable 23 passes already this season. That’s eight more drops than any other team in the NFL. EIGHT MORE! Remember that Carolina game? Yeah, they only mustered 66 rushing yards on 26 carries. You just can’t expect a quarterback to consistently overcome that kind of self-inflicted damage. Love’s development into a guy who can actually carry an offense is beyond encouraging, and the team’s 5-3 record totally reflects his resilience. But let’s be real, the Packers don’t need Love to do more. They need the rest of the offense, from the run blocking to the guys catching the ball, to step UP for him.

Can Anything Actually Change?

The frustrating part? It doesn’t look like much is about to change. The trade deadline is right around the corner, and sure, there’s a slim chance they could grab another running back. But honestly, given the awful run blocking we’ve seen all year, how much difference would one new back actually make? And don’t even get me started on the offensive line’s run blocking improving. I wouldn’t hold my breath there. As for those dropped passes, it’s not about being able to *receive* a pass, it’s about actually *catching* it. Can these receivers turn it around?

Despite all this offensive mess, you know what? Love is still doing it. He’s putting on a show, single-handedly keeping them competitive. It’s incredibly impressive under these wild circumstances. We’re talking about a guy who is flat out entertaining on Sundays. This performance is just unreal given the circumstances.

And hey, while the offense struggles to find its footing, at least the defense is making some noise! Evan Williams, in just his third season, absolutely balled out last month, earning NFC Defensive Player of the Month honors. The guy racked up 41 total tackles, four passes defensed, two interceptions, a sack, and a fumble recovery. Rookie Brandon Cisse also snagged NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month, leading all rookies in pass breakups and being the only rookie defensive back with at least 20 tackles and an interception in October. So, at least that side of the ball is stepping up, making Love’s uphill battle just a *tad* less steep. Seriously, we’re just gonna have to marvel at what Love is doing out there right now.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Acme Packing Company.