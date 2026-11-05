Celtics First-Round Pick Chris Cenac Jr. Is Already In The G League And Boston Fans Should Be Watching Closely

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Chris Cenac Jr., the Boston Celtics’ first-round selection from the 2026 NBA Draft, is heading to the G League. The Celtics announced Thursday they assigned Cenac to the Maine Celtics, a move that says a lot about where the 19-year-old stands right now.

Why Boston’s First-Rounder Is On The Move So Early

Look, the kid has only been in three of Boston’s first eight games this season. That’s hardly any run for a first-round pick, especially one taken at No. 27 overall. The simple truth is Cenac is buried in the rotation, playing behind Neemias Queta, Mitchell Robinson, and Luka Garza. He’s an intriguing prospect, absolutely, but the facts are he is still a work in progress, particularly on offense. Remember, some folks even called his selection a “reach” back in the draft.

His freshman year at Houston, Cenac averaged 9.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, and 0.5 blocks per game, shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range. Those numbers show flashes, sure, but also a need for real polish to hang with the pros consistently. That’s why this move isn’t just a casual benching; it’s a strategic play for his development.

What This Means For Cenac Jr.’s Future

This G League assignment is all about getting Cenac the consistent minutes and valuable in-game experience he just wasn’t getting with the main squad. Maine head coach Phil Pressey gave us a glimpse into the mindset, saying, “He just has to be who he is. He’s a versatile big man. He can shoot a little bit. He’s pretty athletic. Defensively, he can protect the rim.” That tells you they see the potential, but he needs the reps to unlock it.

It’s not a permanent goodbye, either. Players with fewer than three years of NBA service can be assigned to the G League an unlimited number of times, and the Celtics can recall him whenever they want. In fact, he was actually assigned to Maine on Wednesday, then recalled before their game against the Milwaukee Bucks, so this isn’t his first trip.

Cenac is expected to make his G League debut against the Westchester Knicks on Friday. How long he stays in Maine is up in the air, but the goal is clear: get this young first-rounder ready for the big stage. Boston fans should keep an eye on his development, because his growth in Maine could seriously impact the Celtics’ future.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.