Jordan Love's Blind Ref Costume and Why Green Bay's Coach Just Can't Stop Laughing

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Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was absolutely cracking up when asked about quarterback Jordan Love and his wife’s Halloween getup. This wasn’t some tame costume either, folks: the Loves went as blind referees. You gotta wonder if that was a direct jab or just some well-timed humor, especially considering what the team has been dealing with this season.

LaFleur “Couldn’t Refrain” From Laughing About the Blind Ref Stunt

LaFleur, caught a bit off guard by the question, told reporters, “I don’t know how to answer this one, you didn’t prepare me for this question.” But even he admitted, “He did send me the clip and I thought it was pretty hilarious. But I probably should refrain from giving my two cents on that.” Classic coach speak, trying to play it cool, but you know he was silently applauding the creativity. When your quarterback is out there making light of a tough situation, it’s a look into the locker room vibe, right? It definitely shows a confidence and a sense of humor, which is big for team chemistry.

Why That Blind Ref Costume Is Actually a Big Deal

Now, why is a Halloween costume making waves? Because it hits a little too close to home for Green Bay. On October 25, the Packers suffered a tight 20-17 loss to the Detroit Lions. After that game, players were *calling out* the officiating. And get this: Green Bay has already been called for 71 penalties this season. That’s the second-most in the entire NFL! So, when your star QB rocks a blind ref costume, it’s not just a joke; it’s a public nod to a very real problem the team is facing every Sunday. You gotta respect the audacity, honestly. It takes some guts to lean into that kind of frustration, but maybe it’s exactly what the team needs, a little levity mixed with a pointed message.

Love’s Big Numbers and What’s Next for Green Bay

Despite all those flags and the officiating headaches, the Packers are still kicking. They’re sitting at a solid 5-3 through eight games, firmly in the mix for the NFC North crown. And Jordan Love? He’s having himself a year. The guy has thrown for a league-leading 2,246 yards, completing 61.5 percent of his passes. He’s also tossed 16 touchdowns compared to just six interceptions. That’s a strong stat line, especially when you consider all the noise around the team. He’s clearly focused on the field, even if he’s having a bit of fun off it. This Sunday, Green Bay is getting ready to clash with the New England Patriots. Kickoff is at 4:25 p.m. ET, and you know all eyes will be on Love to see if he can keep that stellar play rolling, maybe without too many penalty flags.

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Originally reported by Bleacher Report.