Joe West Was Told "Sue Us" By MLB, So He Did,And Now It's a $5 Million Battle

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Five retired MLB umpires, including the legendary Joe West, have slapped their retirement plan and its committee with a federal lawsuit, alleging they are owed a staggering sum in excess of $5 million. This isn’t some small potatoes dispute; this is a full-blown legal battle brewing right now, with major implications for how player and umpire benefits are handled across the league.

The “Sue Us” Challenge That Blew Up

The lawsuit, filed on September 29 in federal court in New York, names Joe West, Tom Hallion, Gerry Davis, Larry Vanover, and Jerry Layne as the plaintiffs. Their core claim? That their benefits were not correctly calculated and that they’re due additional money under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. Paul B. Holmes, the lawyer for the five umpires, confirmed the amount owed is indeed “in excess of $5 million.” Yikes.

West himself spilled the beans on how things went down. When he brought up the issue to the retirement committee, he says he was offered a “relatively small sum.” Then came the kicker. Steven Gonzalez, MLB senior vice president and chief employment counsel, apparently told West directly: “If you don’t like the number, sue us.” You can almost hear the mic drop. West, who worked a record 5,460 regular season games from 1976 to 2021, fired back, “Does Steve Gonzalez not know my history with dealing with lawsuits?” And he’s got a point: West was awarded $500,000 in damages back in 2021 from a defamation suit against former All-Star catcher Paul LoDuca. MLB, predictably, declined comment, citing the pending lawsuit.

Why This Fight Is Brewing

Holmes isn’t pulling any punches about why they’re pursuing this. He said, “In some of the issues you could argue it both ways, but in a couple of the issues it was pretty clear that they were just shorting the umpires.” He went on to explain that they tried to settle, with the umpires willing to take “something less than 100% of what we thought they were entitled to just to avoid litigation and be done with it.” But get this: MLB’s offers “were not very competitive.”

It’s also worth noting that the Major League Baseball Umpires Association isn’t a party to this. Holmes said the union “wanted to stay out of it” because “it’s not a big union and they’re not pension experts.” West and Davis retired after the 2021 season, Hallion after 2022, and Layne and Vanover at the end of 2024. All these guys are veterans, putting in decades on the field. The suit is specifically against the American Leagues and National Leagues of Professional Baseball Clubs Retirement Income Plan for Umpires and that entity’s retirement committee.

So, what’s next for this high-stakes legal drama? U.S. District Judge Ronnie Abrams has scheduled a pretrial conference for December 11. That’s when we’ll start to see how serious this fight really gets, and what it could mean for anyone relying on a retirement plan in the big leagues.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleacher Report.