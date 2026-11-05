Michigan and Michigan State's ‘Piss Off' Is Turning Fan Rivalry Into Fertilizer, and College Football Is Wild

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The legendary rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State is hitting a completely new level this Saturday, extending way beyond the gridiron. We’re talking about a competitive drive so wild, it involves portable toilets and fan participation in a way nobody saw coming. Seriously, folks, the two programs just announced a competitive drive they’re calling “The Piss Off,” and it’s exactly what it sounds like.

You’re Gonna Wanna Donate Urine For Your Team

Wastewater researchers from both Michigan and Michigan State are throwing down the gauntlet, encouraging fans who stand to pee to literally donate their urine in the name of either the Wolverines or Spartans. This isn’t some back alley operation, either. All the urine collection is happening at the Ann Arbor Golf Club, kicking off game day at 1 p.m. ET. The whole wild idea, which researchers are calling “peecycling,” is inspired by a previous competition run by a non-profit in Vermont, which pushed donors to race and see who could collect the most. Leave it to college football to take it to the next level.

From the Stands to the Soil: The Science Behind the Stunt

So, what’s the end game for all this rivalry-fueled liquid gold? The Michigan and MSU researchers are turning it into horticultural fertilizer, which is then going to be used on horticultural crops at both universities. Talk about a full-circle moment for fan dedication! Michigan’s even noted that this is the “first stadium-scale pilot” for their fancy NEWtrient Recovery Facility, which boasts some cutting-edge urine processing tech. We’re talking pasteurization and concentration of the urine, isolating nutrients, turning them into pellets, and then blending them into fertilizer certified by the Michigan Department of Agriculture. This isn’t just a quirky rivalry stunt; it’s some real-deal science happening, powered by fan loyalty.

As for the actual football game itself, Michigan is rolling into this home game absolutely hot, riding a four-game victory streak that stretches back to 2022. Michigan State, on the other hand, is desperate to snap a losing streak in Ann Arbor, looking for their first win there since 2020. That rivalry matchup kicks off Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET. So while the teams battle it out on the field, remember that off the field, fans are literally peeing for pride. You gotta love college football, man. Never a dull moment!

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleacher Report.