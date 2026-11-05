Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley to IR: The Four Games That Could Sink the Ravens' Season

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The Baltimore Ravens made it official: Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley are both headed to Injured Reserve, a brutal blow that comes hot on the heels of their nightmare Week 8 loss to the Buffalo Bills. While we knew both QBs were staring down extended time off the field, the official roster moves dropped just hours before Thursday Night Football. This isn’t just a bump in the road, folks, this is a seismic shift for the Ravens’ entire season.

No Jackson or Huntley Until Week 14 at the Earliest

Let’s break down the gut-punch details. Lamar Jackson, dealing with a thumb injury, and Tyler Huntley, sidelined by a toe injury, are officially on IR. What does that mean for the guys in purple? They both have to miss a minimum of four games. That’s Weeks 9, 10, 11, and 12. Neither will even be eligible to return until Week 14, after the team’s Week 13 bye. And for Huntley, the news is even worse: he’s been ruled out for the entire remainder of the regular season. As for Jackson, his return hinges on whether the Ravens can somehow survive this next month or so without their star playmaker. Talk about high stakes. The team announced these moves alongside signing QB Austin Reed to the 53-man roster, and elevating OLB Adisa Isaac and kicker Jake Moody from the practice squad. But let’s be real, the headline here is losing both signal callers.

New Faces Under Center and on Special Teams

So, with both Jackson and Huntley out, who is stepping up? Joe Fagnano is getting the start in Week 9 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He’ll have Austin Reed, fresh off the practice squad, and Kedon Slovis as his backups. But wait, there’s more. The quarterback carousel doesn’t stop there, as Jacoby Brissett is expected to take over next week once his trade from the Arizona Cardinals becomes official. This is a complete overhaul of the quarterback room in a matter of days. Beyond the QB crisis, the Ravens also placed Tyler Loop on IR this week, meaning Jake Moody will be the team’s new kicker. Adisa Isaac’s elevation from the practice squad provides some much-needed defensive line depth for that Jaguars matchup.

So, get ready to see Joe Fagnano under center against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 9. The next four games are absolutely critical for the Ravens. Can they survive this quarterback catastrophe and stay afloat until Jackson *might* return in Week 14? Their entire season hinges on it. Every snap, every drive, it all matters now more than ever.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.