Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley Land on IR, and the Ravens' Quarterback Room Is a Wild Ride

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Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley are officially on the Ravens’ injured reserve list. It’s been coming for a few days, but the team made the moves concrete right before their Thursday night game against the Jaguars, totally shaking up their quarterback situation.

Key Players Sidelined, New Faces Step Up

The hit to the Ravens’ quarterback depth chart is serious. Tyler Huntley is out for the rest of the season, done in by a toe injury. And Jackson, after getting hurt early in last Sunday’s loss to the Bills, is set for surgery on his right thumb. He might be out for the rest of the year too.

With both their top guys down, Joe Fagnano, who saw his regular season debut after Huntley’s injury last week, is now slated to make his starting debut against Jacksonville. Talk about being thrown into the fire!

The QB Room Is a Revolving Door

To back up Fagnano, the Ravens have been making moves. Austin Reed, who just signed to the practice squad this week, is already on the active roster. They also snagged Kedon Slovis off the Packers’ practice squad. But wait, there’s more. The quarterback room is set to shift again real soon because the Ravens are finalizing a trade with the Cardinals to bring Jacoby Brissett to Baltimore. It’s a full-on rotation, trying to find stability in the midst of major injuries.

Beyond the quarterbacks, the team also elevated kicker Jake Moody and linebacker Adisa Isaac from the practice squad for this week’s game. It’s clear the Ravens are scrambling to fill holes across the board.

The immediate focus is all on Joe Fagnano as he steps under center for the first time as a starter against the Jaguars. Then, next week, we’ll see how Jacoby Brissett fits into this ever-changing quarterback lineup. It’s going to be a fascinating, and likely stressful, stretch for the Ravens as they navigate these major roster shifts.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.