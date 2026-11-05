Breece Hall Fully Practiced, And Another Jet Is Ready to Steal His Snaps

New York Jets running back Breece Hall fully participated in practice Thursday, November 5. It’s a key update for a player who has been sidelined, and it could dramatically shift the team’s backfield dynamic.

Hall’s Return: A Major Step Towards the Field

This is the news Jets faithful have been waiting for. Hall has missed multiple games battling a quadriceps injury, a tough blow for any team. Seeing him fully active in practice Thursday is a huge indicator that he is on track for a return to the lineup. For a guy who was expected to be a key piece of that offense, getting him back on the field is a big win.

The Allen Factor: Will Hall’s Workload Be Limited?

While Hall looks poised to reclaim his starting job, don’t expect him to walk right back into a full workload without competition. Braelon Allen has stepped up big time during Hall’s absence, playing well and making a strong case for continued involvement. This means even as Hall gets back, he might be losing some snaps to Allen. The Jets backfield just got a lot more interesting, and fantasy managers still see Hall as a No. 2 running back, reflecting that potential snap split.

The big question now is when we’ll see Hall back in game action and how the Jets will truly manage the carries. His return is a massive boost, but the competition for snaps is real, and it will be fascinating to watch how it plays out on the field.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.