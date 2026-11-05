Joe Fagnano's First NFL Start: Nobody in Baltimore Is Ready For This Thursday Night Shockwave

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Lamar Jackson is on injured reserve after suffering a thumb injury that needs surgery, and backup Tyler Huntley is out for the rest of the season with a turf toe injury. That’s the wild reality facing the Baltimore Ravens as they prepare to square off against the Jacksonville Jaguars on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 9, leaving undrafted rookie Joe Fagnano to make his first NFL start tonight. This isn’t just a game, it’s a total quarterback emergency.

Baltimore’s Quarterback Nightmare Just Got Real

Let’s be clear, Baltimore’s struggles have absolutely nothing to do with a lack of talent across the board, but everything to do with their suddenly decimated quarterback room. Losing a two-time MVP like Lamar Jackson is a devastating blow, especially after he’s already missed three games this season. But to then have backup Tyler Huntley sidelined for the *entire season*? That’s just brutal. It leaves the Ravens at a crossroads, throwing rookie Joe Fagnano into the deep end for his first NFL start. The kid had an impressive college career at Maine and UConn, slinging for 10,926 yards and 94 touchdowns, but this is the NFL, in primetime. Talk about a baptism by fire!

Even at 4-4, the Ravens are still in the mix, and they did make a savvy move by acquiring veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett from the Arizona Cardinals via trade on Wednesday, November 4. Brissett, 33, brings a respected locker room presence, and we expect him to assimilate quickly in Baltimore. The catch? He won’t be playing tonight. So, for now, it’s all on Fagnano to try and pull off a miracle against an “emerging contender.”

Jacksonville Is Rolling and Ready to Pounce

On the flip side, the visiting Jaguars look like one of the AFC’s real threats, and they are absolutely firing on all cylinders. Their defense has been downright stingy against the run, becoming the first team since the 1970 merger to hold every opposing rusher under 40 yards through its first five games. Think about that for a second. They’ve also extended an insane streak of not allowing a 75-yard rusher to 23 consecutive games. That’s a daunting, almost impossible, assignment for any running back, let alone Derrick Henry, who will be facing them tonight.

Meanwhile, Trevor Lawrence and head coach Liam Coen have the Jaguars’ offense humming, making them a dual threat that’s tough to stop. This team is legit.

So, can Joe Fagnano and the Ravens somehow stun everyone tonight and pull off the impossible? Or will the Jaguars continue their ascent and make another huge statement in primetime? It’s going to be wild. For all you fans outside of the Baltimore and Jacksonville local markets, you can catch all the action exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Tonight, as the league focuses on this wild Week 9 matchup, it’s a reminder of the raw energy that fuels our game. You see it every time the 12s pack Lumen Field, just like they did back on October 11 when the Niners came to town. That same passion is going to be electric tonight for both the Ravens and the Jags.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.