Guro Reiten Has Won Nine Titles, But The NWSL Playoffs Are About To Make Her Sweat

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Guro Reiten, a player who has made a career out of winning league titles, is about to face something completely new this weekend: the NWSL playoffs. This isn’t just another game for Gotham FC’s star, it’s uncharted territory for a player who has dominated every league she’s touched. Think about it: she’s never played in a playoff game in her life.

The Queen of Consistency Faces a Sprint

At 32 years old, Reiten is a serial winner. We’re talking nine consecutive league or regular season championships. She kicked it off in Norway, grabbing the top flight title with LSK Kvinner in both 2017 and 2018. Then came the move to Chelsea, where she collected six straight WSL championships. And get this: she just joined Gotham FC this past winter and immediately helped them snag their first-ever NWSL Shield by topping the league table. Her resume is just ridiculous, right? She’s always prioritized long-term performance, modeling her daily routine around it. She knows how hard it is to grind through an entire season. “It’s so hard to perform week-in and week-out and throughout the whole season to be the best team, to have the most points, it’s a very difficult one to win, so I really appreciate those titles,” Reiten told The Sporting News. But this weekend, the script flips completely.

The Playoff Paradox: A European’s Nightmare?

For European players, the league table is everything. Finish on top, you’re the champ, end of story. The NWSL playoffs, a short, three-game sprint, are a uniquely American concept, and they are completely foreign to someone like Reiten. “I thought about it yesterday, I was like ‘oh my god if we lose on Sunday, my season is over,’ It’s weird, I’ve never played in a playoff,” Reiten admitted. She’s not the only one feeling this way either. Gotham’s German international goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger echoed the sentiment after their Shield-winning victory over the Utah Royals. “At the beginning, I found it really weird that you celebrate the playoffs more than the league, because the league takes longer, so I think it’s a harder thing to win, so that was quite an adjustment,” Berger said. She’s trying to embrace it though, calling it “almost like another Cup for me to win.” This is high stakes stuff, and it’s a mental shift these players have to make, fast.

The playoff atmosphere in soccer is brutal. Outside of a World Cup knockout stage, there’s basically no other environment where one single defeat ends your entire season. Reiten is a fierce competitor, driven by the taste of victory. “We talk about winning, I love winning, but when you’ve done it once you want it more, you want to do it again and again and again,” she said. And the flip side? “I’m a bad winner, but I’m also a bad loser. I don’t like it, it affects my mood.” You know she’s going to pour every ounce of that competitive fire into this new challenge. Gotham FC is playing against the best seven other teams now, and for Reiten, it’s time to adapt or go home. The regular season crown is hers, but the real test, the American test, starts now.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.