Bryson DeChambeau's Big Bet Implodes, and the DP World Tour Is Ready

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LIV Golf is officially on the ropes. Bankruptcy proceedings for the rebel tour began in a New Jersey court on Thursday, a move that absolutely nobody saw coming after all the big talk.

The Money Dried Up, The Dream Died

The writing was on the wall when their primary financiers, BC Partners, pulled out. That’s it, game over for LIV. It’s wild to think about, especially after all the hype and the big names they managed to snag.

DeChambeau’s “Forever” Tour Lasted Mere Moments

Remember Bryson DeChambeau, the two-time US Open winner, talking up LIV Golf? He was all in, saying their “business plan made a lot of sense” and that the reborn rebel tour would “last forever.” He was even due to sign for LIV 2.0 next season! Well, “forever” turned out to be Thursday in a New Jersey courthouse. Now, the DP World Tour is gearing up for an influx of these players, and they are ready to extend an “olive branch” to all the former rebels, including DeChambeau himself. Talk about a plot twist!

This whole situation is a massive shift for pro golf. It looks like the golf world is about to see a whole lot of familiar faces back on the DP World Tour, and we can’t wait to see how it all shakes out.

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Originally reported by The Guardian.