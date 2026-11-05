Jason Kanzler's Hiring and the Mariners Front Office's Two-Year Firing Streak Tells You Everything

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Jason Kanzler, our new Mariners manager, was officially introduced Tuesday at T-Mobile Park, a 36-year-old with absolutely no prior managerial experience. Right off the bat, I gotta say, I don’t trust this pick, not because of Kanzler himself, but because of the front office making the call.

The Front Office’s Latest “Good Idea”

Jerry Dipoto rolled out Kanzler, touting him as “far and away the most impressive candidate” they interviewed. Dipoto highlighted Kanzler’s clear communication style as a standout trait. He even admitted, “Experience is good. In this case, we didn’t think it was good enough to dissuade us from all the traits that Jason brings to the table.” Look, I get it, new blood, fresh ideas, but when the team has fired two managers in two years, along with a ton of assistant coaches, you gotta wonder if this is just another spin on the same old carousel.

I don’t think Mariners brass knows what they want, or how to spot it. Their whole strategy of aiming for “passive, middling success” doesn’t exactly scream “come manage our team!” to the top candidates out there. Plus, let’s be real, this looks like a potential one-year, do-or-die gig for Kanzler, and that’s a tough hand to be dealt. There’s no reason to give the benefit of the doubt here. It’s not on you, Jason, it’s all on the Mariners’ decision-makers.

Can a Rookie Manager Turn the Tide?

Now, I’ll play devil’s advocate for a second. We’ve seen this movie before, right? Remember Dan Wilson? He was hired with no competition, zero experience, and let’s be honest, less media savvy than a brick. The fans weren’t thrilled, especially after the popular manager before him got canned. Yet, Wilson finished his first season as the most successful manager Seattle had seen in two decades! Maybe the job isn’t as complicated as we think, or maybe we just suck at judging it from our couches. Who knows? Kanzler could totally pull off a similar feat, even if the team’s “biennial enlightenment” feels pretty tired at this point.

But here’s the kicker: Kanzler’s success ultimately boils down to the players on the field. The roster right now? It’s fine. We’re looking at a projected 86-win season, which, let’s face it, is what we’ve come to expect from this era. It’s the bare minimum talent threshold, meaning our aspirations aren’t really in Kanzler’s hands, but rather how the squad stacks up against the competition. Last year’s active roster’s WAR actually points to them being one of the five worst teams in the majors next season. That’s a gut punch, right?

Part of that is because Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh had some down years. And a big chunk of it is the Mariners are set to give significant playing time to at least four rookies. So, Kanzler walks into T-Mobile Park with a big challenge: make something special happen with a roster that’s projected for mediocrity and relying heavily on brand-new talent.

What’s Next for the Emerald City’s New Skipper?

So, Kanzler has the keys to the kingdom, and the Emerald City is watching. He’s got a big job ahead, taking on a team that needs to exceed expectations to really make waves. With the roster having significant playing time for new faces and some of our big names needing bounce-back years, Kanzler’s leadership will be tested immediately. Can he prove the skeptics, and a certain writer who’s seen this dance before, totally wrong? The stakes couldn’t be higher as we look toward the start of the next season.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Lookout Landing.