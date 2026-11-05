Kindle Vildor Earned a Game Ball. Now He's Back on the Patriots Practice Squad, and Nobody in New England Is Ready For It.

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Talk about a rollercoaster season for Kindle Vildor! The veteran corner is officially back on the New England Patriots’ practice squad after getting released from the active roster earlier this week. It’s a wild turn for a guy who not only started the regular season on the practice squad but then got elevated, promoted, and even earned a game ball from head coach Mike Vrabel just weeks ago after that 45-17 rout of the Las Vegas Raiders.

From Preseason Pick-Six to Practice Squad: Vildor’s Wild Ride

Vildor, 28, first landed in Foxborough in March on a one-year deal as an unrestricted free agent. He wasted no time making an impact, snagging an interception during preseason action. Despite that, he began the regular season on the practice squad, showing the depth of talent New England was building. His opportunity came when he served as a standard elevation for the Patriots’ 29-26 AFC East upset over the Buffalo Bills. That performance clearly impressed, because he was then promoted to the active roster. The peak of his time on the active roster was undoubtedly after the Raiders game, where he was honored with a game ball. In total, Vildor has seen action in five games this fall, racking up seven tackles, including one for a loss, plus a forced fumble and a pass deflection. He logged 53 snaps on defense and an additional 32 snaps on special teams.

Patriots Cornerback Depth Gets a Veteran Boost

Bringing Vildor back to the practice squad adds another layer of experience to the Patriots’ secondary depth. The active roster currently features Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis III, Marcus Jones, Charles Woods, Channing Canada, and Karon Prunty at cornerback. Vildor now joins Al’zillion Hamilton on the practice squad, filling the spot that opened up after safety Elliott Davison cleared waivers and returned. A fifth-round pick (163rd overall) by the Chicago Bears in the 2020 draft, Vildor is a seasoned pro with 85 NFL games under his belt. He’s made stops with the Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout his career. Across his time in the league, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Georgia Southern product has been a 27-game starter, recording 147 tackles, one sack, two forced fumbles, and two interceptions over 2,158 defensive snaps and 605 special teams snaps.

So what’s next? The Patriots are hosting the Green Bay Packers this Sunday at Gillette Stadium, with kickoff set for 4:25 p.m. ET. Having Vildor back on the scout team gives them that experienced depth they need, ready to step up if called upon again. It’s a big matchup, and you know New England will need every single player locked in, practice squad included.

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Originally reported by Pats Pulpit.