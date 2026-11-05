The Lockout Threatens November's Wildest Free Agency, And Nobody Is Ready For It

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December 2, 2026, is shaping up to be a full-stop moment for baseball. We’re not talking about typical offseason moves dragging out for months this year. Nope. The buzz is that a lengthy lockout is looming, meaning teams are going to be scrambling to make a bunch of acquisitions before the final month of the year even hits.

The Offseason Hustle Begins Now

Can you believe it? The Milwaukee Brewers just wrapped up the 2026 World Series, but instead of taking a breath, we’re diving headfirst into a sped-up November offseason. Forget those chill Winter Meetings where execs hash things out slowly. With owners and the players’ union about to duke it out over a potential salary cap, and a lockout potentially keeping teams sidelined for a long stretch, every team is gonna be hustling to squeeze in as many roster moves as humanly possible. It’s an urgent, active “Hot Stove” like we’ve never seen!

The Big Fish and Record Deals

So, who’s the biggest catch in this crazy market? Everyone’s talking about Tarik Skubal. This two-time Cy Young Award winner has been whispered about as having a real shot to shatter Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s insane $325 million contract record for a starting pitcher. Where’s he going? A big spender for sure, maybe even a return to the Dodgers. But he’s not the only name lighting up the phone lines.

We’ve also got sluggers Randy Arozarena and Seiya Suzuki out there, ready to mash. On the pitching side, Michael King and Freddy Peralta are top-tier options. And get this: Japan’s triple-crown winner, Teruaki Sato, is being posted to MLB clubs. Wild stuff!

Trade Talk Heats Up

It’s not just free agents either. The trade market is already buzzing. Keep an eye out for names like Jarren Duran, C.J. Abrams, Mason Miller, and Zach Neto popping up in rumors. Teams are looking to make some serious moves before the hammer drops.

The Mets, for instance, are apparently “less inclined” to go hard after Teruaki Sato now that Bo Bichette opted into his player option. They’re eyeing pitching instead, which makes sense. Then you have the Diamondbacks, who might be revisiting a trade for star second baseman Ketel Marte. He’s had his ups and downs with the D-backs, even a stint on the restricted list for missing a game, and he’s got that trade veto power, so that’s a tricky one.

And the Orioles? According to reports, they’re open to listening on “almost anyone” except Pete Alonso! They’re hunting for at least one starting pitcher, plus upgrades in the outfield and catcher. Now, they’re not “shopping” guys like Gunnar Henderson, and probably won’t move him, but the whole team is apparently “open-minded” about navigating their roster. Talk about shaking things up!

This November is going to be an absolute sprint. With a lockout looming large and teams trying to get ahead of it, every rumor, every signing, every trade is going to feel like a high-stakes chess move. Grab your popcorn, because this Hot Stove is on fire, and it’s not slowing down for anyone.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by The Sporting News.