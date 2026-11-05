The 22-Point Club That Got Screwed and Nobody's Talking About It

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Matchday 14 is here for Liga Femenil BBVA, marking the final regular season games, and let me tell you, things are wild. Four teams are still scrapping for just two tickets to the liguilla, but the real talk is about a new format that’s already sparking some serious drama.

This New Format? It’s Got Issues.

Okay, so this is the first season with a new format, right? And it was ripped apart even before it went public. League president Mariana Gutierrez Bernardez says they talked it over with players, coaches, and staff, all about player safety. That’s cool, gotta protect the players, no doubt. But even with that, there’s still a ton of controversy swirling. Why? Because this format is letting teams with *fewer* points slide into the post-season while other squads, who busted their butts for more points, get left out. Seriously, how does that make sense?

Group A’s Locked Up, But Group B Is A MESS!

So, Group A is pretty much set. Monterrey, Tigres, Juárez, and Toluca have all locked up their liguilla spots, it’s just about who finishes where. Toluca, with 26 points, isn’t going anywhere from fourth, even a win won’t get them past Juárez’s 30. But here’s the kicker, León and Santos Laguna are sitting in fifth and sixth with 22 points each. They could hit 25 points with a win, which is respectable, but it won’t be enough for them to make the post-season.

Now, flip over to Group B, and it’s a completely different story. Club América and Chivas grabbed their spots, no problem. But after that? Total chaos! San Luis (19 points), Pumas (17 points), Pachuca (16 points), and Atlas (16 points) are all fighting for the final two tickets. Think about that: teams are making the liguilla with *way* fewer points than León and Santos Laguna, who are sitting on 22 points each! San Luis and Pumas are chilling with 19 and 17 points, respectively. This new system means that the teams grabbing those last two spots in Group B are, statistically, weaker than the teams that missed out in Group A. It’s rough, man. This isn’t exactly what you’d call a fair shake.

The Hard Truths and a Heartbreak Story

Look, Santos Laguna had an incredible season, especially considering they usually finish at the bottom. To have 22 points and *still* miss the post-season because of this format? That’s just brutal. It feels totally unfair when you see Group B teams with less than 22 points making it in.

And then there’s Necaxa Femenil. Talk about a gut punch. They’re likely closing out the season without a single win. Zero. And the article even points out that their “huge celebrity ownership group” just doesn’t seem to care about the women’s team. That’s a sad stat, and it really shows. When the folks at the top aren’t invested, it trickles down.

So, Matchday 14 is wrapping up, and while we’ll finally know the liguilla matchups, this season is gonna be remembered for more than just the games. The controversies around this new format, the teams who are getting a raw deal despite great performances, and the heartbreaking situation at Necaxa are gonna stick around. Let’s see how this all shakes out, but man, you gotta hope the league learns from these early growing pains.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.