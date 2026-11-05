Spencer Shrader Is The Kicker The Packers Need and Nobody In The League Is Ready For It

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The Green Bay Packers are absolutely staring down a tight NFC North division, and their playoff run could hinge on one surprising position: kicker. ESPN’s Seth Walder is straight up urging them to make a trade to replace rookie Trey Smack, who’s been having a brutal season. It’s a wild call, but Walder thinks Colts kicker Spencer Shrader is the answer, and honestly, the numbers don’t lie.

Trey Smack’s Struggles Are A Major Problem For Green Bay

Let’s be real, Green Bay just can’t afford a kicker holding them back, especially with how tight the division race is. Trey Smack, a sixth-round rookie, has been a real headache. He’s only hit 11 of 16 field goals this season, which is a bleak 68.8 percent. That’s just not gonna cut it when you’re fighting for every point. Even worse, his extra point percentage is a shocking 16 of 19. That’s not just “not good,” that’s seriously worrying, especially when those easy points are essentially automatic for most NFL kickers. Walder put it plainly: the offensive line might be an issue, but the kicker situation is the “most easily fixed problem.” You can feel the frustration, right?

Why Spencer Shrader Is The Obvious Upgrade

So, who’s the fix? Walder says it’s Spencer Shrader from the Indianapolis Colts, calling him “maybe the only kicker who might be on the move this season.” Shrader is in a contract year, which makes him “ready for the taking,” and if the Packers pounce, it would be a “huge upgrade.” And he’s not wrong. Shrader’s numbers are night and day compared to Smack’s. He’s nailed 19 of 21 field goals this season for a quality 90.5 percent, and he’s 14 of 15 on extra points. That’s significantly better, no question. Plus, Walder suggests that picking up Shrader wouldn’t cost a lot, and it would be an “instant and significant upgrade,” even over going for an offensive lineman.

Mid-Season Kicker Trade? It’s Rare, But So Is This Situation

Look, we all know mid-season kicker trades are super rare. Teams don’t typically draft a guy in the sixth round and then ditch him a few months later. But Smack’s performance has made this an urgent situation. The Packers are looking to improve for a playoff run, and a shaky kicker can absolutely derail that. If Smack has “another rough outing in Week 9,” especially if he misses kicks that lead to a loss against the Minnesota Vikings, then a trade for Shrader would make even more sense. The Colts are apparently open to moving a lot of players, and Shrader could be one of them. This trade deadline, the Packers have a chance to shore up a critical spot and stop leaving points on the field. This Week 9 game against the Vikings just got a whole lot more intense, with every kick potentially determining the Packers’ next move.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.