756 Yards and 5 TDs: Cayden Lee Is the Nightmare No. 10 Texas's Injured Secondary Can't Afford

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Missouri’s Cayden Lee is absolutely torching the SEC, leading the entire conference in targets *and* receiving yards, already piling up 756 yards and five touchdowns on 53 catches this season. That’s a huge problem for No. 10 Texas, especially with their secondary currently looking like a MASH unit heading into Saturday’s crucial road game against Missouri. Head coach Steve Sarkisian didn’t mince words Thursday, flat-out stating, “Cayden Lee’s a problem.” And honestly, who can argue with that kind of production?

The Longhorns’ Secondary Is a Warzone

The health of the Longhorns’ defensive backfield is the real issue here, making Sarkisian’s comment about Lee even more urgent. Texas is dealing with a reshuffled secondary because key players are banged up. Slot corner Graceson Littleton, who’s been playing at an all-conference level, left last week’s win over Mississippi State with a lower-leg injury. He’s officially questionable, but the word is he could be out for multiple weeks. That’s a massive blow. On top of that, outside corner Kade Phillips also went down with a lower-leg injury in the same game and is questionable for Saturday. This isn’t just a few nicks; this is critical depth and starting talent on the sidelines.

New Faces Stepping Up, But Is It Enough?

So, with their secondary in disarray, how are the Longhorns going to cope? They’re shaking things up. Texas moved Bo Mascoe, arguably their best outside cornerback, into Littleton’s vital slot position. Sarkisian stressed just how important that slot role is in defensive coordinator Will Muschamp’s scheme, saying you need a “high football IQ,” “ability,” and “real sense of toughness” because you’re constantly “in and around the box,” making tackles, blitzing, playing man coverage, and dissecting formations. That’s a lot to ask!

If Phillips can’t go on Saturday, veteran Warren Roberson and freshman Samari Matthews are likely stepping up to take most of the snaps on the outside. Roberson, a 6-foot, 189-pounder, has been around for four seasons, appearing in 36 games, but he’s never actually started a game. Then there’s Matthews, a 6-1, 198-pound former four-star recruit who has only seen action in four games this season, though he did play most of the second half against Mississippi State. Missouri could absolutely target Matthews, given his limited experience.

This Saturday’s crucial SEC road game against Missouri is going to be a true test for this beat-up Texas squad. Not only do they have to figure out how to slow down the league’s top receiver in Cayden Lee, but they’re also facing Jamal Roberts, a 1,000-yard rusher, while trying to keep their impressive streak of not allowing a 100-yard rusher intact. The defense is Texas’s pathway to the playoff, as some have said, but they’re walking a tightrope right now. This game against Missouri feels like everything.

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Originally reported by Yahoo Sports.