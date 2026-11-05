"Felt Great to Rip Some Balls Yesterday": Drew Lock's Elbow Is Ready, Is Seattle?

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Drew Lock, our guy, is stepping up to start against the Cardinals this Sunday, and while we’ve all been sweating over his elbow injury, he just told reporters it’s “doing good, doing good.” This is the news the Emerald City needed to hear, especially with how crucial every game is in the regular season.

Lock’s Confidence Sky-High Despite Injury Report

Even though Lock was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday’s injury report, the man himself is not letting it slow him down. He stated his elbow is “a lot better,” and you could feel the excitement when he added, “I’m excited to be back out there. It felt great to get under center and rip some balls yesterday. So, it feels good.” That’s the kind of confidence the 12s need from their quarterback right now. Lock is treating the next few days “like a normal week” and is expecting to take every rep, saying if the training staff wants to pull him back, they’ll have to make that decision themselves. He’s not planning on holding anything back.

The Quarterback Rollercoaster Continues

Lock’s start is happening because Sam Darnold is currently week-to-week with a quad injury. We all saw Darnold battle through a cracked rib on Monday night, but the quad injury has sidelined him completely. He’s already ruled out for this week and didn’t even practice on Wednesday. This isn’t Lock’s first rodeo filling in, though. He stepped up in Week 1 when Darnold was injured, completing 16-of-22 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown. Even better, Lock led us to a dominant 31-7 victory over these same Cardinals in Week 2, throwing for 235 yards on 19-of-26 passing, with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. That’s the kind of stat line that makes you believe!

This Sunday, Lock gets another shot at the Cardinals, this time with a full week to prepare as the starter. With his elbow feeling good and that past performance against Arizona, the 12s will be watching closely to see if he can deliver another crucial win.

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.