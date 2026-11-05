Two Starting Linemen Are BACK at Bears Practice, And The Buccaneers Have To Plan Fast

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Theo Benedet and Grady Jarrett were back on the practice field for the Bears on Thursday, a critical boost for both sides of the ball as the team gets ready for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers.

Key Linemen Are Heating Up For Sunday

Left tackle Theo Benedet, who has been battling a shoulder injury, and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett, working back from a groin issue, both got in some limited practice work. This is a massive step up from Wednesday, when both were completely sidelined and listed as non-participants on the practice report. Getting these two starting linemen moving again, even if it’s limited, shows they are pushing hard to be ready to suit up this weekend. The team needs them.

The Rest of the Injury Report Is A Rollercoaster

It wasn’t all forward momentum for the Bears, though. Linebacker T.J. Edwards, who was out Wednesday for personal reasons, was back in full participation on Thursday. That’s a huge positive for the defense. However, linebacker D’Marco Jackson, dealing with an ankle issue, actually moved in the opposite direction and missed practice after not even being on Wednesday’s report. Running back Kyle Monangai (thumb, toe) and left guard Joe Thuney (rest) were also out of practice. Defensive back Malik Muhammad (toe) joined Benedet and Jarrett in the limited category.

The Bears are certainly battling it out on the practice field this week, with key players making moves in both directions on the injury report. They’ve got a tough matchup against the Buccaneers this Sunday, and these developments will absolutely shape how that game plays out. We’ll be watching to see who suits up!

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Originally reported by Pro Football Talk.