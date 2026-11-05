The Last Four Times LeBron James Started 7-1, He Made the NBA Finals, and the 76ers Are 8-1 Right Now

The Philadelphia 76ers are sitting pretty atop the NBA standings with an 8-1 record, and if history is any guide, the rest of the league needs to take serious notice. The last four times LeBron James has been on a team that started the season at least 7-1, that team went all the way to the NBA Finals. Yeah, you heard that right.

“Competitive as Hell” and LeBron’s Passing Touch

Remember all that chatter about too many cooks, too many egos in Philly with LeBron showing up? Well, Tyrese Maxey just shut that noise down hard. NBC Sports Philadelphia reporter John Clark caught Maxey in the locker room on Thursday, and the point guard was not holding back. “We are competitive as hell,” Maxey said. “I see us playing hard, playing hard defensively, and playing together. That’s who we are. That’s not fluff. I found that out day one of training camp.” And the reason for this seamless chemistry? Maxey credits the King himself. “All of the ego stuff and one ball stuff, LeBron is here and he has made everyone willing passers,” Maxey explained. “When LeBron can be a willing passer, the rest of us can too.” Sounds like the vibes are absolutely immaculate in the 76ers locker room.

Maxey Torching the Nets Amid Early Scare

That chemistry was on full display in their latest victory, a gritty 112-106 win against Detroit on Wednesday night. LeBron showed up big, putting up 13 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists. But it was not just LeBron carrying the load. Maxey is absolutely torching the nets, averaging a staggering 28.0 points per game, shooting 48.6% from the field. The only slight worry from that Detroit game was Maxey appearing to injure his right pinkie finger late in the contest. You gotta hope that’s nothing serious, because this guy is playing at an insane level right now.

So, the 76ers are 8-1, LeBron’s got that Finals magic brewing, and the team seems to be firing on all cylinders despite early concerns. This is not just a hot start, folks. This is a team showing early signs of something truly special, and the league better be ready for what’s coming.

This article was created with AI assistance and published under Seattle On Tap’s editorial standards. See our Editorial Policy.

Originally reported by Bleacher Report.