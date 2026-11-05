A Super Bowl Champion OL Is On The Trade Block, And What That Actually Means For Denver's Division Race

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The Denver Broncos just snatched the AFC West lead after taking down the Kansas City Chiefs, a move that should immediately put the front office on high alert for the NFL trade deadline. With their defense playing at an elite level, the biggest thing staring them in the face is how to help Bo Nix, and ESPN’s Seth Walder has a bold idea: trade for Philadelphia Eagles three-time Pro Bowl offensive guard Landon Dickerson.

Bo Nix Needs Protection, Like, Yesterday

Forget the Jonathan Taylor rumors for a second, because the real need for the Broncos might be right there in the trenches. Walder is flat out urging Denver to go after Dickerson for a simple, undeniable reason. Bo Nix had his early career success playing behind one of the best offensive lines in the game. You know what he doesn’t have this season? That same kind of protection. The Broncos’ offensive line is currently ranking 20th in pass-block win rate, which is just not good enough if you want your quarterback to thrive. This isn’t just about making Nix comfortable, it’s about giving him a chance to actually succeed.

The “Low-Risk, Major Improvement” Play That Makes Sense

So, who is this Landon Dickerson, and why is he the guy? He’s a veteran lineman, a three-time Pro Bowler, and get this, a Super Bowl champion with the Eagles back in 2024 when they beat the Chiefs. He’s a left guard, and he could step in and immediately take over for Ben Powers. The Eagles are sitting at a dismal 2-6, which means someone like Dickerson is absolutely available for trade. Walder’s take is that if Denver’s front office believes Dickerson’s struggles are behind him , and he’s looked “a lot better” since coming off injured reserve , this is a no-brainer. Yeah, his contract gets expensive, but the Broncos could get out of it if he doesn’t work out. It’s being called a “low-cost, low-risk move” with the potential for “major improvement” to the offensive line.

Protecting Bo Nix has to be the top priority for Denver, especially now that they’re leading the division. The trade deadline is coming up fast, and a move like this could not only solidify their offensive line but also send a huge message that they are serious about this division race. The question isn’t if they need help, it’s if they’ll pull the trigger on a talent like Dickerson.

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Originally reported by The Sporting News.