BYU Might Win Outright, and the Holy War Is Officially On Notice

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Utah hosting bitter rival BYU this weekend isn’t just another game, it’s the Holy War, and for the first time ever, both teams are ranked in the top 10. The winner here is in the driver’s seat for a Playoff spot, and honestly, BYU might just win this thing outright. I’m telling you, I’m taking BYU to cover, because when you look at how these teams are built, the Cougars are poised for a massive statement win.

BYU’s Defense Is Built Different, But That Offense Needs LJ Martin

BYU has been tested this season, no doubt about it. They notched a huge win over Notre Dame just a few weeks ago, proving they can hang with the big boys. Sure, they stumbled the next week against UCF in what felt like a classic trap game, but otherwise, they’ve handled business. Don’t let the unimpressive scores fool you, this team is built on defense. They’re sitting 13th in yards per play, and they absolutely smother explosive plays. Now, they aren’t exactly pass rush monsters, but against Utah’s rushing attack, that might not even matter. Remember how they limited Notre Dame’s high-powered offense to a negative EPA rushing day? That’s what we’re talking about here.

The big news, the game-changer, is that stud running back LJ Martin looks to be back for the Cougars. When Martin is on the field, this BYU offense becomes a completely different beast. He’s averaging almost eight yards a carry, with a wild 20% of his rushes ripping off 10+ yards. While it’s fair to think BYU’s offense could still struggle a bit in this matchup, Martin’s return makes a huge difference. Bottom line, BYU is bringing the best offense Utah has faced all season.

Utah’s Struggling Offense Faces a Major Test

On the flip side, Utah’s offensive production has been slowly ticking down since conference play kicked off. Yeah, they bounced back last week against a poor Cincinnati defense, but let’s not get carried away. The Utes have only faced one other defense in the same realm as BYU’s, and that was Houston. How’d that go? Utah struggled, putting up just 21 points, and seven of those came super late after forcing a Houston turnover. Not exactly inspiring.

Utah’s defense is a physical front against the run, that’s their bread and butter. But what really concerns me is their pass rush. They’re ranked 80th in pressure rate, and unless they blitz, they just can’t seem to get to the quarterback. That’s less than ideal when you’re facing a guy like BYU quarterback Bear Bachmeier. Honestly, I see these teams as pretty darn even. Both are defensively based, both want to run the ball. For a game like this, where every yard will be a fight, that spread feels like way too many points.

Speaking of tough matchups, don’t sleep on the SEC showdown. Alabama, currently fifth in the newly released CFP rankings, is an underdog at LSU by almost a touchdown. While I lean towards LSU at -6, that number still feels huge. My real move here is to fade Alabama’s offense entirely. They’re facing their fourth straight difficult defense, and we’ve already seen their offensive efficiency tank in the first three games. Quarterback Keelon Russell, while mostly excellent for his age in his first season as a starter, has struggled over the last three weeks. Outside of the end of the Texas A&M game, he’s completed only 60% of his passes with just four touchdowns and three interceptions against Georgia, Tennessee, and A&M. The Crimson Tide’s beat-up offensive line is going to have its hands full.

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Originally reported by Fox Sports.